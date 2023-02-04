The Tigers took on the Waco High Lions today to make up for the game lost to bad weather. The 1st quarter the Tigers took over the game 13-3 and continued their dominance into the 2nd quarter going up 34-6 to enter the half. The Tigers continued to run away with the game going up in the 3rd 48-14. As the game came to a close the Tigers win in their district match-up 69-25. The Tigers advance their overall record to 23-8 and a district record of 8-3. Catch the Tigers back in action at home against Killeen High on Tuesday (2/7/2023).

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO