beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Fall to Waco High 4-1
The Tigers hit the road to take on Waco High, just 14 hours after the hard fought battle against Lake Belton High School. Waco High currently sits 1st place in district and has not lost a game in District play. We knew we had to be on our A-game. During...
beltontigerathletics.com
Lady Tiger Soccer Defeats Waco
After a late game, Friday, an early morning Saturday workout with the Belton Strength Coach was necessary to prime the bodies for an 11 am game vs Waco HS. Lady Tiger Soccer would finally get to play their first home game at Wilson-Kerzee Field! Great weather, a beautiful field, and a 6-0 win all added to a great Saturday morning in Belton.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers take down the Lions
The Tigers took on the Waco High Lions today to make up for the game lost to bad weather. The 1st quarter the Tigers took over the game 13-3 and continued their dominance into the 2nd quarter going up 34-6 to enter the half. The Tigers continued to run away with the game going up in the 3rd 48-14. As the game came to a close the Tigers win in their district match-up 69-25. The Tigers advance their overall record to 23-8 and a district record of 8-3. Catch the Tigers back in action at home against Killeen High on Tuesday (2/7/2023).
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Tigers finish 7th in Girls, 11th in Boys, and 8th Overall at their Regional Championship
This past weekend, the Belton Tigers competed at the Region VI-5A Championship Meet in College Station, TX at the Texas A&M Natatorium. The swimmers that finished Top 6 at the District meet two weeks ago, were the qualified competitors that traveled to take on the other 22 teams that attended. The Belton High School Girls’ Team finished 7th with 149 points and the Boys’ Team finished 11th with 60 points. Belton High School finished 8th overall in combined scores, with the highest combined score since 2016. This also gave Belton the highest overall score amongst their District, once again beating out the likes of Killeen, Ellilson, Chaparral, Shoemaker, and Lake Belton. Some highlights from this weekend:
beltontigerathletics.com
Varsity girls basketball fall on the road to Waco HS
The Varsity Tigers traveled to Waco HS to make up their postponed game from Tuesday. The Waco Lions came out playing extremely physical and were able to use turnovers to generate some easy buckets. Waco built a 29 – 4 lead in the 1st quarter. The Tigers had some injuries and foul trouble in the first half. They continued to play hard the rest of the game as some young girls got some valuable Varsity playing time. The Tigers eventually lost 25 – 78.
