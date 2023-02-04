Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
WTVM
Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road. According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’
WTVM
Chattahoochee County Schools receive grant from Department of Defense, funding will benefit STEM program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, the Chattahoochee County Schools received 50-thousand dollars worth of grant money. Officials say the funding will go toward increasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities for students. Dr. Kristie Brooks, the district’s superintendent says funding will be used to offer Advance STEM courses through College...
rochestertalon.com
RHS Sports Captains Read to Elementary School Children
Rochester High School takes immense pride in its students. Many of which choose to pursue athletics, hence why RHS has so many successful student athletes. Although, very few athletes are given the title of team captain. These individuals (normally seniors) are designated as leaders and can act as almost assistant coaches. Dean Allen, Rochester High School’s athletic director, brought all of the captains together for Captain’s Club. The club’s purpose is to cultivate high achieving athletes to continue to show their leadership and commitment through community work.
