Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Popculture

Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors

Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
People

Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion

The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Popculture

Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced

After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
Page Six

Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
realitytitbit.com

Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Page Six

‘RHOP’ alum Katie Rost reveals she’s working minimum-wage job after rehab

Katie Rost is working 9 to 5. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum revealed she landed a minimum-wage job after completing a stint in rehab. “Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage,” Rost, 42, wrote on Instagram Friday. “I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour, … Keepin it real,” she continued. In the comments section of her post, the former reality star told a fan that she works at Bethesda Co-op, an organic market in Cabin John, Md. “we are kinda...
Talking With Tami

Yara Shahidi Reveals She Was In A Three Year Relationship On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’

Black-ish Actress Yara Shahidi stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show a few days ago. She revealed that she was in a full on relationship for three years that nobody seemed to know about! It was always rumored that the 22-year-old Harvard graduate was dating someone on the set of her show but those were just rumors. She said one thing you learn really quickly in the entertainment business, it’s to keep your personal life private.
Nicki Swift

