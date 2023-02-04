UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. – With Mt. Lebanon looking to close in on the Class 6A section 2 title, the Blue Devils had to get past rival Upper St. Clair on the road. Thanks to a critical and-one play by Devin Hall late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers handed the Blue Devils their first loss in section play, 37-36. As the clock wore down in the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon held a slim two-point lead. Then, Hall motored his way down the lane, finished with a bucket and was fouled. After sinking the foul shot, Upper St. Clair was on its way to victory.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO