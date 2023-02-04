ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Duquesne’s Tre Williams Believes The Dukes Can Compete With Anybody

Duquesne has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs this season. However, just weeks away from March, the Dukes sit at 15-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play, good for sixth in the Atlantic 10. After losing three of four, Keith Dambrot’s squad came out and destroyed George Washington behind big nights from Dae Dae Grant, Tre Williams, Quincy McGriff, and big man Tre Williams this past weekend.
Duquesne MBB’s Halil Barre Out Indefinitely

Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned through a university spokesperson that Duquesne Men’s Basketball freshman forward Halil Barre is currently being sidelined indefinitely due to an unspecified medical condition. This season, Barre averaged 2.4 points and rebounds, competing in 12 games for the Dukes season, while also playing 6.9 minutes...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 5

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Upper St. Clair Tightens Section Title Race with Win Over Mt. Lebanon

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. – With Mt. Lebanon looking to close in on the Class 6A section 2 title, the Blue Devils had to get past rival Upper St. Clair on the road. Thanks to a critical and-one play by Devin Hall late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers handed the Blue Devils their first loss in section play, 37-36. As the clock wore down in the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon held a slim two-point lead. Then, Hall motored his way down the lane, finished with a bucket and was fouled. After sinking the foul shot, Upper St. Clair was on its way to victory.
