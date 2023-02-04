Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Tre Williams Believes The Dukes Can Compete With Anybody
Duquesne has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs this season. However, just weeks away from March, the Dukes sit at 15-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play, good for sixth in the Atlantic 10. After losing three of four, Keith Dambrot’s squad came out and destroyed George Washington behind big nights from Dae Dae Grant, Tre Williams, Quincy McGriff, and big man Tre Williams this past weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne MBB’s Halil Barre Out Indefinitely
Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned through a university spokesperson that Duquesne Men’s Basketball freshman forward Halil Barre is currently being sidelined indefinitely due to an unspecified medical condition. This season, Barre averaged 2.4 points and rebounds, competing in 12 games for the Dukes season, while also playing 6.9 minutes...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Stays Mum Regarding Jim Boeheim’s Comments About Pitt
On Monday morning, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel chose to stay out of the drama regarding the recent comments made by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who claimed that Pitt “bought” its team. “I have no comment,” Capel said on the weekly ACC Coaches Call. “I have no...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 5
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Future Pitt Guard Jaland Lowe Shows Out in Front of Jeff Capel: ‘He’s a Consummate Teammate’
HOUSTON — The future of Pitt basketball is in good hands. On Friday night, Pitt signee and Marshall High School (TX) star Jaland Lowe continued his super senior campaign with a 33-point outburst in a dominant win over Randle High School. His future head coach Jeff Capel was right there to watch him shine.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Downs Pittsburgh Central Catholic 68-53 To Claim Section 1-6A Title
PITTSBURGH — In Isaiah Boice’s return to New Castle’s starting line-up, another familiar face – senior Da’Jaun Young – stole the show in the 68-53 title-clinching victory over the Central Catholic Vikings on Tuesday night. In a back-and-forth first quarter, the Hurricanes’ guards –...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Upper St. Clair Tightens Section Title Race with Win Over Mt. Lebanon
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. – With Mt. Lebanon looking to close in on the Class 6A section 2 title, the Blue Devils had to get past rival Upper St. Clair on the road. Thanks to a critical and-one play by Devin Hall late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers handed the Blue Devils their first loss in section play, 37-36. As the clock wore down in the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon held a slim two-point lead. Then, Hall motored his way down the lane, finished with a bucket and was fouled. After sinking the foul shot, Upper St. Clair was on its way to victory.
Comments / 0