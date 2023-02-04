Read full article on original website
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a suspected gunman they believe is connected to a shooting investigation. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, APSO is actively searching for Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant in relation to a shooting that...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities were called to the scene of a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning when a student became ill after consuming a drug-laced candy. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says its School Drug Task Force was sent to Southeast Middle School...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the longest-standing organizations in Baton Rouge is impacting kids in low-income areas, by preparing youth and young adults to lead the way. “For our communities for so long, we have not received resources in the way that we think we should. And...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 6th grader was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, after several students ingested THC gummies. The incident happened at Southeast Middle School, according to EBRSO. Investigators said a 12-year-old 6th grader brought the gummies to the...
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) is asking for help in locating a 34-year-old man.
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teenager who left home last Sunday was found a week after his disappearance. According to the sheriff's office, the 16-year-old left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m. He was found the following Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared with three other 6th graders. Sources told WBRZ one...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the name of a person killed in a crash in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a Ford...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union. Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism.
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
