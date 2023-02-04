Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher
Tesla announced price cuts in China in late 2022, and more price cuts in the U.S. in January 2023. Cheaper cars attract more buyers, and this week Tesla announced it is increasing production to satisfy new demand in China. There's a risk that lower prices will imperil Tesla's profits. There's...
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Another Tesla Steering Wheel Fell Off While Its Owner Was Driving
via Tesla, Twitter (@preneh24)This is the second time an owner complained on Twitter of the steering wheel falling off of their new Tesla.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
torquenews.com
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
US News and World Report
Tesla Sales of China-Made Electric Vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla's Shanghai plant in...
TechCrunch
Tesla, Ford and GM win in EV tax credit change
The U.S. Treasury Department updated Friday the vehicle classification standard, revising a definition that determines which EVs are eligible for clean vehicle tax credits available under the Inflation Reduction Act. The change, which automakers had lobbied the Biden administration for, comes down to one question: what makes a vehicle a sedan, SUV, crossover or wagon?
teslarati.com
Canoo announces massive stock sale to fund production ramp
Canoo has announced that it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to investment group Alliance Global Partners. Like many other EV startups, Canoo has consistently faced issues with financing. In mid-2022, the company was even looking down the barrel of bankruptcy, and without last-minute orders of thousands of vehicles, the company would not be here today. Now, as the American startup looks to produce its first EV offering, the Lifestyle Vehicle, it has announced it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to cover costs.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
teslarati.com
Tesla price target raised by Wedbush with tax credit and China taking focus
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had its price target at Wedbush raised to $225 from $200 on Monday morning, as analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris believe new developments out of China, as well as the revised U.S. tax credit program that qualifies the Model Y’s entire lineup for the full amount, have resulted in “clear demand drivers” for the automaker.
teslarati.com
BMW joins the race to produce EVs in Mexico
BMW has announced that it will invest 800 million euros ($863 million) into its new production location in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, following numerous other manufacturers rushing to America’s Southern neighbor. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, which requires EVs to be assembled in North America...
teslarati.com
Tesla becomes Wall Street veteran Jim Cramer’s favored auto stock
Wall Street veteran and Mad Money host Jim Cramer recently revealed that between Ford and Tesla stock, he would rather own the latter today. Cramer shared his thoughts during the February 6 edition of CNBC‘s Squawk on the Street. Back in December, Cramer stated that Ford is a rising...
teslarati.com
Faraday Future defies the odds, will start vehicle production in March
Faraday Future has announced that it has acquired the necessary funding to begin vehicle production and will do so next month. Investors and Faraday Future reservation holders have become pessimistic over the past two years. Not only has the company been stalled in its efforts to begin production of the FF 91 SUV, but its stock has plummeted as customers have lost hope in receiving the vehicle they originally ordered. Yet it seems Faraday has achieved the impossible, pulling out of its financial tailspin and heading to production next month.
