Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: It won’t feel like February. Warm days this week may challenge records.
February started with a brief bout of brutal cold, but now things are headed the other direction. The second half of the week could push daily temperature records in the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. “It’s really a tale of two weeks,” said Mike Lee, a meteorologist...
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Snow lovers not only ones disappointed this winter. Why birders are also miffed. | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
February is a month when the weather’s usually freezing and oftentimes snowy. So far this winter, though, it’s been abnormally mild except for a few really cold days. But we can’t control the weather and I’m just glad that the days are getting longer. In warm...
Pa. wants input on traffic safety. These charts show how Lehigh Valley crash rates compare statewide.
Pennsylvania transportation officials want to hear from the public on traffic safety and driving behaviors after 26,497 people died in vehicle crashes over 20 years, from 2002 through 2021. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the start of an online survey, available through Feb. 28 at PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
OnlyInYourState
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
Pa. COVID update: Brief winter surge ends as hospital levels settle down
On Jan. 5, there were 1,747 patients hospitalized within Pennsylvania due to COVID-19, an increase of nearly 50% from the 1,215 patients the previous month. On Friday, that total had decreased nearly the exact same amount to 1,214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That’s perhaps an indication that whatever winter surge of...
buckscountyherald.com
Water main break in Doylestown
North Franklin Street between Union and Doyle streets in Doylestown Borough is currently closed due to a water main break, according to Central Bucks Regional Police Department. Police ask people to avoid the area as crews work to rectify the problem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch. Supervisors of Warminster Township unanimously approved preliminary and final land development plans for a new...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
Land purchase ‘maintains the possibility’ of railroad trestle park in Easton
The Greater Easton Development Partnership is pursuing the purchase of about 1.2 acres formerly home to a rail station, as part of an ambitious plan for a new public park system that could one day span the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The nonprofit last week received approval from the Easton Planning...
Trout stocking schedule announced for Pa.: Here’s where 3.2 million trout will be stocked
Ahead of the 2023 trout fishing season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released dates for trout stocking. The schedule for the commission and volunteers to stock 3.2 million in 697 streams and 126 lakes is available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and the commission’s website. Preseason trout stocking operations are set to begin the week of February 21.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
More than 400 breakfast foods recalled due to this contamination
Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled over 400 breakfast foods, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to potential Listeria contamination, according the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall included ready-made breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups, salads, wraps, yogurts and other items in the recall that spanned...
LehighValleyLive.com
