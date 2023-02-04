ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
94.5 PST

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. wants input on traffic safety. These charts show how Lehigh Valley crash rates compare statewide.

Pennsylvania transportation officials want to hear from the public on traffic safety and driving behaviors after 26,497 people died in vehicle crashes over 20 years, from 2002 through 2021. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the start of an online survey, available through Feb. 28 at PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet

As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Water main break in Doylestown

North Franklin Street between Union and Doyle streets in Doylestown Borough is currently closed due to a water main break, according to Central Bucks Regional Police Department. Police ask people to avoid the area as crews work to rectify the problem.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Trout stocking schedule announced for Pa.: Here’s where 3.2 million trout will be stocked

Ahead of the 2023 trout fishing season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released dates for trout stocking. The schedule for the commission and volunteers to stock 3.2 million in 697 streams and 126 lakes is available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and the commission’s website. Preseason trout stocking operations are set to begin the week of February 21.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

