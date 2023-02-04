ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sportszion.com

“Ready to kill” Alex Pereira sends frightening message to Israel Adesanya ahead of bout at UFC 287

The current fifth-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya, has a solid record of 23 wins out of his 25 professional MMA appearances. After winning the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Kiwi star reigned as a champion for more than three years while defending the title five times, settling big names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.
defpen

Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor Plan Rematch For May 20 In Ireland

It looks like all roads lead to Ireland. Shortly after Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to claim the undisputed featherweight title, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing set the stage for the Puerto Rican champion’s next fight. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Serrano is set to challenge Katie Taylor the undisputed lightweight title on May 20, 2023 in Ireland. Croke Park in Dublin is eyed as the ideal venue for the bout, but promoters are still looking to lock down a home for the event.
Outsider.com

Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
INGLEWOOD, CA
bjpenndotcom

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya On Davis-Garcia Negotiations: “What’s Holding Everything Up Is The Rematch Clause”

It appears negotiations for the highly anticipated Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight have hit a bump in the road. An official announcement for the fight was supposed to be made at just about any time, but now negotiations have hit a snag. “We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” Garcia promoter and Golden Boy Promotions’ honcho Oscar De La Hoya has told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been…it’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”
MMAmania.com

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
sportszion.com

“Love it” UFC fighters react to Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler TUF announcement

The announcement by Dana White that Conor McGregor will compete as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler sparked considerable excitement in the MMA world. Michael Chandler has been confirmed as Conor McGregor’s opponent for his upcoming return to the octagon this year. UFC President and CEO Dana White stated that McGregor and Michael will fight, but not before competing against one another as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
The Independent

Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent revealed after major UFC announcement

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC comeback against Michael Chandler, it has been confirmed.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but it has been revealed that the Irish star will coach against lightweight Chandler in the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.McGregor will then face Chandler in the Octagon, although a date and venue for the fight has yet to be announced.UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday, which will see the 34-year-old McGregor look to come back from defeats in his last two fights.Chandler, 36, was also defeated...
calfkicker.com

Dustin Poirier had a field day after UFC announced McGregor vs Chandler on TUF

Dustin Poirier is having fun and gloating after his performances against both Michael Chandler and McGregor. Poirier did so in response to the announcement that Conor McGregor will be returning against Michael Chandler. Three months ago at UFC 281, Poirier last appeared in the cage against Chandler. The bout is...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BoxingNews24.com

Shavkat Rakhimov defends against Joe Cordina on April 22nd on DAZN

By Jake Tiernan: IBF super featherweight champion Shavkat Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) will be back in action on April 22nd, defending against #3 Joe Cordina on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The 31-year-old Cardiff native Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) will have the hometown advantage over the Los...

