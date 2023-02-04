Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors
It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
'He's never been a great coach' – ex-Roma star aims scathing attack at Jose Mourinho
Antonio Cassano also labelled Mourinho's seemingly successful stint in charge of the Serie A giants as 'disaster upon disaster'
CBS Sports
Sevilla vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds
Unbeaten in 10 consecutive La Liga matches, Barcelona are taking control of La Liga and getting better by the day under Xavi. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barca will expect nothing but a victory while hosting Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Their strength has been in a strong defense that has allowed only seven goals this season but Sevilla have also improved after Jorge Sampaoli took over in October.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi rescues underwhelming PSG without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in win over Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain ended Toulouse's impressive unbeaten start to 2023 with a 2-1 win in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Lionel Messi came up big with the go-ahead goal just before the hour mark and assist provider Achraf Hakimi was the scorer of the hosts' equalizer with a stunning first half strike.
CBS Sports
FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling
The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
La Liga Odds: Mallorca vs. Real Madrid prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/5/2023
Round 20 of the Spanish Football League will see an exciting match between RCD Mallora (7-4-8) and Real Madrid (14-3-2) at the Estadi de Son Moix in Palma, Spain. Read on our La Liga odds series with our Mallorca-Real Madrid prediction and pick in tow. Fresh from a 2-0 defeat...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
FOX Sports
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby
MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid to face baptism of fire in Morocco as Club World Cup campaign kicks off
Real Madrid have come off a tough January run and despite showing signs of vast improvement against Valencia, circumstances have swung against them too. The Valencia match saw Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, two of their most important outfield players, fall to injury. Ahead of their clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also picked up a knock, before Real Madrid lost 1-0 to the islanders. Barcelona duly extended the gap at the top of La Liga to eight points.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham (2/5/23): details, TV, time, free live stream
Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham on Sunday. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. This showdown will feature sharp-shooting strikers...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Yardbarker
AC Milan and Atletico Madrid chase out of favour Chelsea forward
Chelsea fans may still be revelling in their impressive January spending spree, but there are still a host of players at the club that are looking for a move away. According to the Daily Mail, one of those names happens to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who only recently arrived at the club after a summer move from Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Lautaro Having A Crazy Season, Lukaku Can Get Back To His Best But Still has To Adjust To This Inter Milan”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa feels that the form that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has hit this season has been remarkable. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, via FCInter1908, the journalist also gave the view that fellow striker Romelu Lukaku can once again find his best, but that some adjustment is still needed whilst he requires more consistent service from his teammates.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Real Madrid lose ground in LaLiga as Barcelona move eight points clear
Real Madrid lost ground at the top of LaLiga after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca as Barcelona extended their lead to eight points.Mallorca went in front early on through a deflected header from Vedat Muriqi in the 13th minute.Los Blancos had the chance to equalise when awarded a penalty just before the hour after Vinicius Junior was fouled by Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/0RyTa7raZf— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) February 5, 2023However, Marco Asensio, who had a spell at the Balearic Islands club as a youngster, saw his spot-kick saved by Rajkovic.In Sunday’s evening kick-off, Barcelona dispatched Sevilla 3-0 at...
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Barcelona v Sevilla - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details
All the key details as Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
BBC
Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga
Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men. Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after. Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back...
Comments / 0