Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement

The wide receiver played in four games for Buffalo including the playoffs.

After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run.

Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to the Bills passing offense that they didn’t have when they lost Beasley in free agency. That late season jolt has Beasley believing he can still contribute in the league.

“At this point in my career, I'm still hungry and my body feels good,” he said, via The Buffalo News ’ Jay Skurski . “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I've been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that's here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We'll just have to see.”

Beasley only played in two regular season games, but became a reliable target for Josh Allen in the playoffs. In both of the Bills playoff games, Beasley combined for five catches with 68 yards and a touchdown and showed he can still produce in a limited role.

As a result, Beasley feels healthier than he usually does at the end of the season.

“This is probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long time,” he said. “It's weird this season is ending, because I feel like I just got here. I feel like I was just starting to get back in my groove a little bit, so it's frustrating, but I look forward to hopefully getting another opportunity.”

Entering his age-34 season, Beasley could remain in Buffalo or catch on with another team looking for depth at slot receiver.