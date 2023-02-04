Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Following the downing of a spy plane, the US and its allies conduct a coordinated air force drill directed at China
On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia deployed for air force exercises over Nevada that were focused on China and simulated dogfights with Chinese aircraft and air defense assaults.
Houston Chronicle
Jerrold Schecter, Time magazine correspondent and author, dies at 90
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jerrold L. Schecter, a journalist and author who as Time magazine's Moscow bureau chief helped spirit the memoirs of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev into publication in the West, and who later co-wrote a book with a Soviet spymaster who alleged - without evidence, according to the FBI - that architects of the American atomic program had spied for Moscow, died Feb. 6 at his home in Washington. He was 90.
