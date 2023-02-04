Read full article on original website
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised
The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
Irvine Asphalt Plant Continues To Rack Up Violations As City Leaders Debate Next Steps
After over two years of debate, not much has changed with the controversial asphalt factory sitting near homes on the northern edge of Irvine. Residents along the northern edge of Irvine have complained about the All American Asphalt plant for years, pushing for city leaders and state regulators to shut down the facility because it continues to release chemicals so close to homes.
Sheriff’s Union Changes Leaders Following Internal Complaints
A leadership shake-up last month at the San Diego County Deputy Sheriff’s Association could affect contract negotiations after the current one expires in July and sway political endorsements in the next election cycle. David Leonhardi and Eric Garcia will remain on the board of directors but were replaced by...
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday Morning Meeting
Oceanside, CA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 8:30 a.m. with City of Oceanside, Economic Development Update Michelle Geller. Economic Development Manager, City of Oceanside Michelle Geller will provide an update on new projects in Oceanside as well as information on new businesses making their home in our city. Special...
Downtown Councilman Pushing Big Homeless Project – and a Crackdown
Councilman Stephen Whitburn next month plans to unveil proposals to crack down on street homelessness and accommodate hundreds of unhoused people in a parking lot near downtown. The city’s housing agency is now evaluating whether Inspiration Point, a long-underutilized corner of Balboa Park, could potentially support a large shelter tent...
CSUF Professor Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented new project to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations
At the regular Thursday meeting for the Democrats of North OC held on February 2, guest speaker Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented the work she is doing to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Dr. Moore Pewu is a cultural and digital historian who is currently the project director...
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
