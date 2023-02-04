ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised

The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
Irvine Asphalt Plant Continues To Rack Up Violations As City Leaders Debate Next Steps

After over two years of debate, not much has changed with the controversial asphalt factory sitting near homes on the northern edge of Irvine. Residents along the northern edge of Irvine have complained about the All American Asphalt plant for years, pushing for city leaders and state regulators to shut down the facility because it continues to release chemicals so close to homes.
MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday Morning Meeting

Oceanside, CA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 8:30 a.m. with City of Oceanside, Economic Development Update Michelle Geller. Economic Development Manager, City of Oceanside Michelle Geller will provide an update on new projects in Oceanside as well as information on new businesses making their home in our city. Special...
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
