ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WATCH: Chinese spy balloon flies over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports

By Rodney Overton, Associated Press, Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ig1hf_0kcUvhip00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen floating over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports.

Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections.

PREVIOUS: Chinese spy balloon headed for NC skies this weekend

A video of the balloon over Asheville can be seen below.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said Friday that the spy balloon should begin its pass over North Carolina between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

A forecast map from Hohenstein showed the balloon heading over southern Indiana, Kentucky, a corner of Tennessee before arriving over North Carolina airspace in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCnOT_0kcUvhip00

Late Friday night, a plane that tracks and stays close to the balloon was in the middle of Tennessee, near Nashville.

The payload of the balloon is the size of two to three school buses, and the balloon itself is much larger, a U.S. official told CBS News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhXXj_0kcUvhip00
KSVI photo of the balloon and its payload. Photo Courtesy: Megan Nielsen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4qkJ_0kcUvhip00
The track of the U.S. Air Force plane that is tracking the balloon as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The abrupt decision came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

RELATED: Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease across several states

The U.S. has described it as a surveillance satellite. It was first spotted over Montana and was seen over St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, according to KTVI.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods

The National Weather Service in Kansas City received several reports around noon Friday of a high-altitude balloon visible on the horizon. They say the object was not a U.S. National Weather Service balloon. It was traveling southeast at 60,000 feet with 75 mph winds.

RELATED: Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

The balloon was first seen over sensitive military sites in Montana. By midday, it was over the heartland of the central United States, moving east.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVvK6_0kcUvhip00

Officials said it was likely to stay in U.S. airspace for several days. Whiteman Air Force Base is located in central Missouri. It is a part of the US strategic nuclear deterrence program.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
COLORADO STATE
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy