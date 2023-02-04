ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver, a 61-year-old man, was approaching the intersection in the inside left lane.

The motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn but crashed with the side of the car and separated from the bike. His body then came to rest on imperial parkway. He was transported to an area hospital but later pronounced deceased.

The crash is currently under investigation, including the speed of the motorcyclist.

Phyllis Katz
2d ago

I love riding on motorcycles and yet when I read stories such as this, it scares me as it can happen so quickly. My most sincere condolences to this young man's family and friends. 😥😥

