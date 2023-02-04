Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Alex DeBrincat
Looking at some superstars that could potentially be on the move, it’s hard for me not to think about Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat. After being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason, he has continued to prove why he is an offensive threat that any team in the league would love to have. In this article, a dive into the possibility of the Washington Capitals acquiring him is discussed, as there seem to be nearly no negatives in bringing in a guy with his kind of firepower.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Luke Schenn
The Washington Capitals need to try and improve their blue line, as it’s been their biggest weakness up until the all-star break. They don’t have the money a few other teams do to become heavy buyers at the trade deadline, so looking for cheaper options may be the way to go. In this case, Luke Schenn has been a name that has come up recently in trade rumors as the Vancouver Canucks look to be heading toward becoming sellers. In this article, the potential pickup of Schenn is discussed as the March 3 trade deadline rapidly approaches.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Who Will Be the First Bruin to Score a Michigan Goal?
With the All-Star Weekend in the rear-view mirror, the second half of the season is set to begin. Unfortunately for us impatient fans, the Boston Bruins remain off until Saturday, Feb. 11, when they will match up with the Washington Capitals. While we wait on the return to action, my brain started spinning watching the past weekend’s festivities. Particularly, in the Breakaway Challenge, some of the league’s best talents demonstrated their creativity. While this exhibit was done in a controlled setting encouraging unrealistic moves, it sparked an idea in my mind about creative hockey.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Avalanche Are Succeeding in 2023
After a turbulent start to the 2022-23 season in which injuries to several significant contributors beset them, the Colorado Avalanche appear to have turned a corner heading out of the All-Star Break. The reigning Stanley Cup champions own an 8-5-0 record since Jan. 1. They have won seven of their last 10 matchups by a cumulative total of 38-23 while taking advantage of a lighter schedule to start 2023.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Stars
The Anaheim Ducks returned from their All-Star Break last night and put their season-high three-game winning streak on the line against the Central Division leader Dallas Stars. It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, each earning a victory previously. Dallas would have the last laugh, however, finishing off the Ducks 3-2 in the shootout. It was a back-and-forth contest that included high offensive output by both offenses, a goaltending battle, and an extra session full of exciting action and chances for both sides to get the win. Let’s look at some takeaways from game 51 for the Ducks.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible
The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kings’ Play in January
January can be a month in the NHL where the teams really define their place in the league. The best teams will start to separate from the rest of the pack. The teams that were not in the playoff hunt are sinking towards the bottom and start to think more about the upcoming draft lottery. The Los Angeles Kings don’t fit into either of these categories, but January was still a key month for them as they push towards the playoff hunt. They played 13 games in the month, so let’s take a deeper look about how they played and what it means going forward.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is keeping Leafs Nation on the edge of their seat as the 2023 trade deadline creeps closer. Dubas has been busy scouting a number of teams and his scouting staff has been working hard providing evaluations and opinions on players from across the league. It certainly feels like Toronto is going to make at least one or two trades ahead of the March 3 deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Arizona Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka
Due to the fact he has played on a struggling Arizona Coyotes team in each of the past two seasons, Karel Vejmelka hasn’t gotten a ton of attention. The now 26-year-old was signed by the Coyotes to a deal during the 2021 offseason and impressed management enough to earn him a three-year extension prior to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Canadiens Need to Trade Josh Anderson
The Montreal Canadiens are approaching the trade deadline as clear sellers this season. This puts them in a similar position to last season when they shipped out several veteran players for prospects and draft picks in an effort to build for the future. Before the 2022 trade deadline, we saw...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Brett Kulak
The Edmonton Oilers have been exploring the idea of adding a left-shot defenceman for the top-four for some time now and there may be a move coming by the trade deadline. But where does that leave the current defence group? Darnell Nurse is the team’s top defenceman and isn’t going anywhere, whereas the three right-shot defenders may be safe for now if it’s a lefty the Oilers are targeting. That means a decision may come down to Philip Broberg or Brett Kulak.
The Hockey Writers
Stars: 2 Dark Horse Centers Team Can Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Dallas Stars are ramping up for their playoff run and are looking for a top-six player to fill out their forward group. They are not going to have history repeat itself after greatly lacking depth up front all of last season and into the playoff; their season ended because the scoring was put on the back of just one line.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Relaunch Their Search for a Defenceman
It’s the NHL All-Star Break and the Ottawa Senators have turned a corner. Pierre Dorion’s squad are unbeaten in four, have climbed above the Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division standings, and are closing in on the wildcard spots. The Senators’ season isn’t over. They have clambered...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Stars Should Target Patrick Kane
Life is good these days for the Dallas Stars. They entered the All-Star Break in first place in the Western Conference. As of Monday night, they’ve allowed the fourth fewest goals in the league. They’re in the top-10 in scoring. The 2022-23 season is as off to as good a start as they could have hoped for.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways To Improve The NHL All-Star Game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is now complete with the host Atlantic Divison walking away as champions. While the game did feature some exciting moments, including Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk winning MVP in front of his hometown fans, there are ways the NHL could make the event more exciting. Here are three suggestions on how to improve the All-Star Game.
Comments / 0