Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico
The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report
A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack
In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Coast Guard rescues wanted man seconds before massive wave capsizes boat, video shows
The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued a man who was wanted by police after he left a dead fish at the Oregon home featured in "The Goonies."
A man accidentally drifted out to sea with only ketchup and seasonings. He was rescued 24 days later after writing "help" on the boat.
A 47-year-old man was working on his boat in St. Maarten in December when the weather suddenly churned and he drifted out to sea. He soon became lost and now, weeks later has been found off the coast of Colombia – with only ketchup and seasonings helping to keep him nourished.
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house is rescued at sea by Coast Guard: Video
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue.
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
iLe Spends Days Off in Puerto Rico Sipping Beer by the Beach and Admiring the Island
The Puerto Rican pop singer loves small coffee shops, vintage stores, and looking out at beautiful landscapes. iLe is a Puerto Rican singer who has been part of the island’s music scene since a young age. As a teenager, she was the vocalist of the Puerto-Rican hip-hip group Calle 13, along with her two brothers, Eduardo Cabra and Residente. She released her first solo album, iLevitable, in 2017, followed by Almadura in 2019. Her most recent album, Nacarile, was released in October 2022. iLe will be touring across the US this March. Beyond her work as a musician, she has been vocal in advocating for Puerto Ricans and protesting against the government. When she gets a day off, she likes to spend it going to her favorite vintage stores and cafes on the island.
Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach
A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later, according to news outlets.Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused...
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
‘We need you to leave now’: Crews scramble to avert a catastrophic explosion after a train carrying dangerous chemicals derails and burns
Officials are begging residents to leave the area around a burning derailed train in East Palestine, Ohio, where workers are trying to prevent a “catastrophic tanker failure” and explosion that could release toxic gas and shoot deadly shrapnel up to a mile away. The threat escalated as a...
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
US authorities found young dolphin’s skull inside unattended bag at a Detroit airport
Federal authorities made a grim and unexpected discovery in an unattended bag last week at a Detroit airport. Inside, the bag held a young dolphin’s skull, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday. The bag was separated from its owners while traveling and when...
Southwest and FedEx jets came within 100 feet of collision at airport in Texas, investigators say
A Southwest passenger jet and a FedEx cargo plane came as close as 100 feet from colliding Saturday at the main airport in Texas’ capital, and it was a pilot — not air traffic controllers — who averted disaster, a top federal investigator says. Controllers at Austin’s...
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea
The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
