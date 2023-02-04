The Puerto Rican pop singer loves small coffee shops, vintage stores, and looking out at beautiful landscapes. iLe is a Puerto Rican singer who has been part of the island’s music scene since a young age. As a teenager, she was the vocalist of the Puerto-Rican hip-hip group Calle 13, along with her two brothers, Eduardo Cabra and Residente. She released her first solo album, iLevitable, in 2017, followed by Almadura in 2019. Her most recent album, Nacarile, was released in October 2022. iLe will be touring across the US this March. Beyond her work as a musician, she has been vocal in advocating for Puerto Ricans and protesting against the government. When she gets a day off, she likes to spend it going to her favorite vintage stores and cafes on the island.

