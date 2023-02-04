Read full article on original website
Scientists are studying twins to understand a type of eating disorder linked to anxiety. It could be genetic.
Researchers are studying twins to learn more about an eating disorder that largely affects people with anxiety, ADHD, and autism.
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Racism on the Developing Brain
Racial disparity is associated with negative health and socioeconomic outcomes, from pre-cradle to grave. While research has looked at the neuroscience of trauma and adversity, work looking at the impact of racism on the developing brain is scant. This large study identifies differences in size of key brain areas between...
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
Idaho8.com
Healthy lifestyle may mean lower risk of long Covid, study says
People who have a healthy lifestyle before Covid-19 infection may have a lower risk of long Covid than their peers, a new study says. The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at almost 2,000 women who reported a positive Covid-19 test between April 2020 and November 2021. The participants were enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study II, which has been surveying more than 100,000 US nurses since 1989.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
Healthline
What Is the Age of Onset for Schizophrenia?
The average schizophrenia age of onset is in early adulthood, but anyone of any age can develop this condition and the symptoms of psychosis that accompany it. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that affects how you interpret reality. It’s characterized by symptoms of psychosis, and false sensory experiences like hallucinations, delusions, and disjointed thoughts.
verywellhealth.com
Panic Attack vs. Anxiety Attack: Key Differences
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health conditions, and panic disorder is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Unexpected, sudden panic attacks characterize panic disorders. However, anxiety attacks are not described as an official symptom or disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the handbook most commonly used by U.S. mental healthcare professionals.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
MedicalXpress
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
WebMD
What I Would Say to Someone Just Diagnosed with Schizophrenia
Being given a diagnosis of schizophrenia is a hard pill to swallow. I know firsthand how scary it is to be told that you have this disease. I was angry and mortified when the ward psychiatrist diagnosed me, but due to my symptoms, I didn’t believe that anything was wrong. I had no clue what schizophrenia was or what it meant to be diagnosed with this disorder. It didn’t help that I was not given any information or comfort during this interaction and the psychiatrist led me to believe that my prognosis would be quite grim.
MedicalXpress
Researchers assess link between talking therapy and lower rates of dementia
Using talking therapies to effectively treat depression in adults over the age of 65 may be clinically linked with slightly reduced rates of future dementia diagnosis, finds a new analysis of health data led by UCL researchers. In this first-of-its-kind study, published in Psychological Medicine, researchers assessed whether psychological therapies,...
MedicalXpress
Teens with asthma face more bullying, says study
New research from Columbia Nursing shows that rural teens with asthma are more likely to be bullied—and that having more severe symptoms also increases risk. Bullying victimization among adolescents is associated with a number of psychological and social problems that can last a lifetime, Professor Jean-Marie Bruzzese, Ph.D., and her colleagues note in their report, published online in the Journal of Asthma on January 2, 2023.
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm.
Why does heartbreak hurt so much? Science has the answer
Research explains why the pain of heartbreak isn't just in the mind.
