Mashed

José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella

Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
MARYLAND STATE
Chef Dennis

Classic Shrimp Scampi

My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.
The Kitchn

Sloppy Joe Casserole

What’s a sloppy Joe casserole? It’s everything you know and love about a sloppy Joe contained in a neat casserole that you can enjoy with a fork. Rather than smash the filling between a bun, we topped our casserole with irresistible golden garlicky slider rolls and added in melted cheese — because what really is a casserole without cheese?
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Stuffing Casserole

Chicken and Stuffing Casserole is an easy, one dish dinner that's a family favorite! Made with pantry staples- it's filling, and delicious!. My family and I make this Chicken and Stuffing Casserole quite a bit. It’s simple and very filling. For over 20 years, this casserole has been one of our favorite comfort meals and I love how fast it can be made. No long hours slaving over the stove with a long recipe with too many steps to follow!
J.M. Lesinski

The Perfect Blend at A Touch of Italy

For the best in homestyle Italian cooking and a casual, comfortable atmosphere for the whole family, nobody does it better in Tonawanda, New York than A Touch of Italy. Well-known for their pasta staples and pizza pies, A Touch of Italy brings the perfect blend of spices to every dish served.
TONAWANDA, NY
Allrecipes.com

Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp

One of my favorite meals ever is the BBQ Shrimp from a restaurant in New Orleans. Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly. You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Menudo (Tripe Soup)

Menudo Soup (or Pancita) is an authentic Mexican recipe made of beef tripe. It is simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth. A big pot of Menudo is the start of many Sunday mornings in Mexico. There are different versions of this dish. This is my family’s version. We are from the good State of Durango.
thecountrycook.net

Porcupine Meatballs

Flavorful and tender, Porcupine Meatballs are a simple and filling go-to dinner. They're versatile, hearty, and oh-so-delicious!. Have you ever had or heard of porcupine meatballs? Imagine the flavor of juicy beef and rice cooked together with zesty spices - all bundled up neatly in bite-sized morsels. The perfect meal; hearty and filling without being too heavy. These tender Porcupine Meatballs are extremely flavorful that you will keep going back for more!
Chef Dennis

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

It’s easy to make Authentic Bucatini all’ Amatriciana. You only need a few simple ingredients to make one of my favorite classic Italian pasta dish, but the results yield amazing flavor that your family will love.
Chef Dennis

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.
Chef Dennis

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)

This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!. Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!
Allrecipes.com

Air Fryer Chickpeas

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray or use a parchment liner. Place chickpeas on a paper towel-lined plate to dry, patting down with another paper towel on top. Add dried chickpeas to a medium bowl, drizzle with avocado oil, sprinkle with Tajin, garlic powder, and cayenne, and toss to coat.
msn.com

Friendship Soup Mix

Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar is a wonderful DIY gift from the kitchen. Get the easy recipe and find out how to make the best dry soup mix in a jar. It’s simple to cook homemade soup with the mix, ground beef, canned tomatoes, and water. One of the best gift ideas for Christmas or a housewarming.
The Daily South

Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls

If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Claudia Lamascolo

Cannoli Dip

Ricotta and Mascarpone cheese with the addition of whipped heavy cream make this over-the-top smooth and addicting. The suggestions are endless to scoop this up with you will see below, just pick out what you like to use.
Bassey BY

Recipe : Yam porridge

BY's Recipe:Yam porridge is a popular Nigerian dish and easy to prepare. It requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 40-50 minutes. Servings: 4-6. Prep time: 15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 25-30 minutes. Total cooking time: 40-50 minutes.

Comments / 0

