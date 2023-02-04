Florence man facing over 70 child pornography charges gets bond reduced

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man with over 50 child pornography charges had his bond reduced in January according to court records, but another motion asking the courts to consider lowering it again was denied.

The Florence Police Department says they got a tip on November 1, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being shared from a source in Florence. Detectives were able to identify a juvenile victim and gather enough evidence to get a warrant for 62-year-old Steve Wayne Canaday’s home in Florence.

Canaday was arrested on November 23 after authorities searched his home. He was charged with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone under the age of 17 with the intent to distribute it, 25 counts of distributing child pornography, and 5 counts of producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Canaday faces 12 additional counts of possession of child pornography, six more counts of production of child pornography, one count of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Canaday’s bond was originally set at $1.625 million. At a hearing on Jan. 27, court records show that Canaday’s bond was lowered to $1 million.

His defense had filed another motion for the court to reconsider lowering the bond to $250,000, following the original bond hearing.

The defense stated in a motion filed on Jan. 30 that Canaday isn’t a flight risk, has willingly turned over his passport, will abide by all the conditions of his bond and has agreed to make himself available for all court proceedings. They added that he hasn’t been receiving proper medication for his blood pressure while at the detention center.

That motion was denied by the court on Jan. 31. Canaday’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 13.

