Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire
Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
Team Basketball: Read What an Alabama Player did on Saturday
No. 4 Alabama (20-3, 10-0) held off the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9) to win 79-69 on the road. It marked the team's 20th win of the season and improved the team's conference record to 10-0. Freshman Rylan Griffen had another excellent game for the Crimson Tide. The Dallas, Texas native...
Alabama promotes GA to analyst; loses senior analyst to NFL team
Alabama’s analyst room continues to add and subtract members. The Crimson Tide’s official staff directory reflected a pair of additions Monday. We already knew former Alabama walk-on Jake Long was returning to his alma mater after one year at Oregon, but he wasn’t the only name added to the directory. Max Bullough, who has spent the last three seasons as a graduate assistant at UA, has been promoted to an analyst role. The former Michigan State and Houston Texans linebacker worked with the Tide’s inside ’backers.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Getting to know: Ashley Williams
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury... The post Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, February 5, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News
Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old
Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023. Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71. "I like the relationships with the ...
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
Hueytown man, 71, killed riding Harley on I-10 in Louisiana crash
A 71-year-old Hueytown man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Louisiana was killed in a crash on Friday night, Louisiana troopers said. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Louisiana state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette, according to a report by KATC in Acadiana.
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0