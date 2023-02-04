ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire

Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama promotes GA to analyst; loses senior analyst to NFL team

Alabama’s analyst room continues to add and subtract members. The Crimson Tide’s official staff directory reflected a pair of additions Monday. We already knew former Alabama walk-on Jake Long was returning to his alma mater after one year at Oregon, but he wasn’t the only name added to the directory. Max Bullough, who has spent the last three seasons as a graduate assistant at UA, has been promoted to an analyst role. The former Michigan State and Houston Texans linebacker worked with the Tide’s inside ’backers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Getting to know: Ashley Williams

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
ZACHARY, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury... The post Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old

Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023. Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71.  "I like the relationships with the ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Hueytown man, 71, killed riding Harley on I-10 in Louisiana crash

A 71-year-old Hueytown man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Louisiana was killed in a crash on Friday night, Louisiana troopers said. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Louisiana state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette, according to a report by KATC in Acadiana.
HUEYTOWN, AL
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
GONZALES, LA
247Sports

247Sports

