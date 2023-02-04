Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Of course, the weirdest world record ever came from OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
chatsports.com
Video: Fight night in Minnesota between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. We were unable to load Disqus.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After The Kyrie Irving Trade
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bryce’s Viral One-Handed Slam
The Lakers star’s youngest son already has some impressive athleticism.
ESPN at fault for newest disrespect of Timberwolves by national media
You can't make it up....
NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers
The NBA did not take long to announce discipline for those who participated in the fight during Friday night’s Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that was started by Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers. The league said Saturday that Bamba was suspended four games and Rivers three games for their roles in the altercation (video of the... The post NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports
Kuzma leaves Wizards-Nets game with ankle injury
Kyle Kuzma left the Wizards' Saturday night game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain, a rare injury for the 6-foot-10 forward. Kuzma, 27, has only missed one of the Wizards' 52 games so far this season, as he leads the team in games played. He tweaked his ankle while driving through the lane against Brooklyn and quickly hobbled off the court to the locker room.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
LeBron James' Newest Basketball Shoe Has Arrived
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' newest Nike shoes released online.
NBC Sports
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron
While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
Ja Morant's Sneaker Line With Nike Off to Rocky Start
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's off-court problems are muddying the launch of his signature sneaker line with Nike.
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe criticizes Ja Morant: 'You're not about that life. Stop pretending.'
Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe had advice for Ja Morant following a report that his associates got into a postgame confrontation with the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
Bamba suspended four games, Rivers three for fight Friday night
The NBA came down hard on Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers (in a way they didn’t with Dillon Brooks). The Magic’s Bamba was suspended four-game and the Timberwolves’ Rivers got a three-game suspension — both without pay — for their part in a fight between the teams Friday night.
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Raptors-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
NBC Sports
Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC
SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
NBC Sports
Can Nunn help Wizards' 3-point shooting?
WASHINGTON -- One glance at Kendrick Nunn's 3-point numbers for this season would not suggest he will help lift the Wizards' below-league-average outside shooting. But Nunn has a history as a long-range marksman that suggests considerable upside in that area. Nunn has also been shooting much better as of late,...
NBC Sports
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
Comments / 0