Orlando, FL

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers

The NBA did not take long to announce discipline for those who participated in the fight during Friday night’s Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that was started by Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers. The league said Saturday that Bamba was suspended four games and Rivers three games for their roles in the altercation (video of the... The post NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports

Kuzma leaves Wizards-Nets game with ankle injury

Kyle Kuzma left the Wizards' Saturday night game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain, a rare injury for the 6-foot-10 forward. Kuzma, 27, has only missed one of the Wizards' 52 games so far this season, as he leads the team in games played. He tweaked his ankle while driving through the lane against Brooklyn and quickly hobbled off the court to the locker room.
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
NBC Sports

Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron

While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
NBC Sports

Bamba suspended four games, Rivers three for fight Friday night

The NBA came down hard on Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers (in a way they didn’t with Dillon Brooks). The Magic’s Bamba was suspended four-game and the Timberwolves’ Rivers got a three-game suspension — both without pay — for their part in a fight between the teams Friday night.
NBC Sports

Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC

SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
NBC Sports

Can Nunn help Wizards' 3-point shooting?

WASHINGTON -- One glance at Kendrick Nunn's 3-point numbers for this season would not suggest he will help lift the Wizards' below-league-average outside shooting. But Nunn has a history as a long-range marksman that suggests considerable upside in that area. Nunn has also been shooting much better as of late,...
NBC Sports

Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder

In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
