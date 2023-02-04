ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man fatally shot overnight in Indianapolis

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a man who appeared to be fatally shot early Saturday morning.

Southwest District officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street just before 1 a.m., police said.

They found a male victim inside. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov; or they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

