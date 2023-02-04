How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Nashville to Face Vanderbilt
Two struggling SEC teams meet on the hardwood on Saturday.
NASHVILLE -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in a meeting of two struggling SEC foes.
Ole Miss enters the game with a record of 9-13 and 1-8 in SEC play, and Vanderbilt holds a mark of 10-12 and 3-6 in the league. The Rebels have dropped four straight games dating back to their last win on Jan. 17 at South Carolina, marking their only conference win to this point.
Here's how to watch, listen and stream the game between the Rebels and Commodores on Saturday.
Location: Memorial Gymnasium -- Nashville, Tenn.
Time: Noon CT
TELEVISION
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Richard Cross
Color: Richard Hendrix
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes
LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO AFFILIATE STATIONS
Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM
Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM
Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM
Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM
Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM
Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM
Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM
Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM
Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM
Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM
Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM
Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM
Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM
Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM
Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM
Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM
Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
Nationwide -- Sirius XM
Online -- OleMissSports.com
Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App
You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .
Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .
Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .
Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .
Comments / 0