Nashville, TN

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Nashville to Face Vanderbilt

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

Two struggling SEC teams meet on the hardwood on Saturday.

NASHVILLE -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in a meeting of two struggling SEC foes.

Ole Miss enters the game with a record of 9-13 and 1-8 in SEC play, and Vanderbilt holds a mark of 10-12 and 3-6 in the league. The Rebels have dropped four straight games dating back to their last win on Jan. 17 at South Carolina, marking their only conference win to this point.

Here's how to watch, listen and stream the game between the Rebels and Commodores on Saturday.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium -- Nashville, Tenn.

Time: Noon CT

TELEVISION

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross

Color: Richard Hendrix

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO AFFILIATE STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

