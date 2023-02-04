Read full article on original website
David Kohlmann
2d ago
Plenty more here in Illinois. We just let them out to go do it again. This is being done to cause crime.It’s working very well.
8
Steven White
2d ago
Weird Chiraq dude was caught in HSV vs one of the tightest gun control states, especially specificallycity. HoW dOeS tHaT eVeN hApPeN?! oh yeah. Bet the pew pew gun pulled it's own trigger. 🤡
4
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Illinois officials, doctors to attend...
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
WAFF
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is on your side with answers as Madison County residents question why 911 calls have gone unanswered. In three different emergencies, these residents say they called 911 multiple times and no one picked up. “I felt alone really like my help wasn’t there,” south...
WAFF
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
YAHOO!
Police: Man wanted in Rockford shooting death of Pinnon Meats employee has been found
Rockford police posted on its Twitter account shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that its search for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Rockford woman has come to an end. "The man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama," the department stated.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder
Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
WAAY-TV
Appeals court upholds Madison Co. murder conviction for 2019 fatal shooting
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Huntsville man for the 2019 fatal shooting of William Matthews, the Alabama Attorney General's Office announced Monday. Sherman Demond Moore, 38, was charged with murdering Matthews at a Madison County home in February 2019. According to evidence presented...
Huntsville Police investigating after fatal accident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a fatal accident on Governors Drive.
WAFF
One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
nbc15.com
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
WAAY-TV
Owens Cross Roads Police: Burglary investigation leads to pursuit of suspect, stolen vehicle
Owens Cross Roads Police say they were called to a possible burglary to vehicles in a neighborhood on Friday. The suspect was spotted traveling on US Highway 431 near city hall. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver kept going, making his way through Big Cove and...
WAAY-TV
'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith will have to face a municipal judge from Athens after all Huntsville municipal judges recused themselves from the case following his arrest Thursday. Huntsville police say Keith was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive. On Friday, Keith released a statement in which he...
WAAY-TV
2nd suspect charged in Regions bank robberies
A second suspect allegedly involved in the Regions bank robberies has been charged. Eric Cain, 43, was arrested Jan. 27. He's accused of participating in the Jan. 11 robbery in Huntsville and the Jan. 18 robbery in Madison. Lawrence Jones, 55, was the first man arrested, back on Jan. 24.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
