Howard County, IN

Heavy fire in Howard County apartments

By Deja Studdard
 2 days ago

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.

The Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Kokomo Fire Department crews were met with heavy fire conditions after arriving at Timbernest Apartments at 300 East around 7:30 Saturday morning.

TTVFD said everyone inside the apartment complex evacuated the premises without any injuries. The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The volunteer fire department emphasized the importance of installing working smoke detectors in homes and apartments.

