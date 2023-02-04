Heavy fire in Howard County apartments

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.

The Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Kokomo Fire Department crews were met with heavy fire conditions after arriving at Timbernest Apartments at 300 East around 7:30 Saturday morning.

TTVFD said everyone inside the apartment complex evacuated the premises without any injuries. The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The volunteer fire department emphasized the importance of installing working smoke detectors in homes and apartments.

Courtesy of Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 Facebook

Courtesy of Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 Facebook

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.