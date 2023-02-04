ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in fire at Washington Heights apartment building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person died in a two-alarm Washington Heights apartment building fire on Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-story building on West 180th Street near Pinehurst Avenue around 6:11 a.m., officials said.

Authorities reported 106 firefighters and EMTs across 25 units responded to the blaze.

The FDNY has not yet identified the victim.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing as of 9:15 a.m.

