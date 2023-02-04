Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

if people would drive like they had some common sense the state would not collect much in fines I've driven in every state in the nation and people do not follow the law in any of them but you take a trip across any interstate in Louisiana and 70 miles an hour will get you ran over buy the ones running 80 and 90 so I don't want to hear people crying about getting tickets when they do not obay the laws
They’re not gonna undo what makes them money…too greedy to find a better way
Lmbo people often forget that each state gets federal funding as well, on top of the massive numbers of fraudulent citations issued, so exactly where does this added funding go, in our parish it’s definitely not going back into the parish, I distinctly recall back when President Obama was in office and republicans took control of both houses, immediately thereafter all federal funding for small towns were cut forcing these towns to rely on larger cities for emergency, fire po po assistance, many of these smaller towns lost all emergency services, so theses towns had no alternative except to step up citations in order to survive, Oh how soon people tend to forget, so one must as where does all this extra revenue wind up its surely not being returned to our communities.
