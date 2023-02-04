ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

By Victor Skinner, The Center Square contributor
lafourchegazette.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

Robert shaver
2d ago

if people would drive like they had some common sense the state would not collect much in fines I've driven in every state in the nation and people do not follow the law in any of them but you take a trip across any interstate in Louisiana and 70 miles an hour will get you ran over buy the ones running 80 and 90 so I don't want to hear people crying about getting tickets when they do not obay the laws

Reply(3)
14
Cheryl Johnson
2d ago

They’re not gonna undo what makes them money…too greedy to find a better way

Reply(1)
14
David Baines Valley Sr.
2d ago

Lmbo people often forget that each state gets federal funding as well, on top of the massive numbers of fraudulent citations issued, so exactly where does this added funding go, in our parish it’s definitely not going back into the parish, I distinctly recall back when President Obama was in office and republicans took control of both houses, immediately thereafter all federal funding for small towns were cut forcing these towns to rely on larger cities for emergency, fire po po assistance, many of these smaller towns lost all emergency services, so theses towns had no alternative except to step up citations in order to survive, Oh how soon people tend to forget, so one must as where does all this extra revenue wind up its surely not being returned to our communities.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

What comes next in state’s effort to ease insurance crisis?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the state’s property insurer of last resort.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban.  It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27 and closely resembles an initial rule on “medically futile” pregnancies from August, though the new one includes one additional medical condition, […] The post Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy