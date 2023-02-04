Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
sportszion.com
“Ready to kill” Alex Pereira sends frightening message to Israel Adesanya ahead of bout at UFC 287
The current fifth-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya, has a solid record of 23 wins out of his 25 professional MMA appearances. After winning the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Kiwi star reigned as a champion for more than three years while defending the title five times, settling big names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
BBC
Amanda Serrano sets up Katie Taylor rematch in Dublin with win over Erika Cruz
Amanda Serrano v Erika Cruz - undisputed featherweight title. Coverage: Reaction and highlights on the BBC Sport website & app from 11:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February. Amanda Serrano's rematch with Katie Taylor was confirmed after she became undisputed featherweight world champion with a unanimous points win over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.
‘Robbed’: Australian Liam Wilson denied world title upset by bizarre 27-second count
Liam Wilson has reflected on the “piss take” that was his attempted world boxing title heist in Phoenix, saying he’d fight Emanuel Navarrete again for the WBO strap if his protest is upheld. The Australian was nursing a sore head a day after the controversial defeat at...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
sportszion.com
Hollywood star Liam Neeson claims fellow countryman Conor McGregor gives ‘Ireland a bad name’
Getting famous is fairly easy, any random Joe can go to the street, cause some ruckus, and might get featured on TV or News, it’s holding onto that fame that is difficult. Irish superstar Conor McGregor is finding out this truth the hard way as one controversy after the other has led the likes of Liam Neeson to hate on him.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
sportszion.com
“Love it” UFC fighters react to Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler TUF announcement
The announcement by Dana White that Conor McGregor will compete as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler sparked considerable excitement in the MMA world. Michael Chandler has been confirmed as Conor McGregor’s opponent for his upcoming return to the octagon this year. UFC President and CEO Dana White stated that McGregor and Michael will fight, but not before competing against one another as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’
Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent revealed after major UFC announcement
Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC comeback against Michael Chandler, it has been confirmed.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but it has been revealed that the Irish star will coach against lightweight Chandler in the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.McGregor will then face Chandler in the Octagon, although a date and venue for the fight has yet to be announced.UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday, which will see the 34-year-old McGregor look to come back from defeats in his last two fights.Chandler, 36, was also defeated...
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
MMAmania.com
‘Mystic Mike’ Chandler predicts how he’ll beat McGregor, Conor responds
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are set to fight sometime in fall 2023 after coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 this upcoming summer season. That’s awhile away, but Chandler is already visualizing several ways in which he could beat “The Notorious” in the cage. In a new...
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
