Top Speed
This Electric Café Racer Is Here To Revolutionize The World Of EVs
It goes by a rather unimaginative name, the C-Series, and it’s made by an Australian company called Savic. Putting advanced technology into a classic style of a café racer is the approach they took when they first decided to build this unusual motorcycle back in 2018. They were attempting to show something rather unique in the world of electric motorcycles. In the words of the founder, Dennis Savic, their goal was to "disrupt the world’s two-wheeled EV industry as a revolutionary brand and share our passion for carbon-free travel without ever compromising on performance."
Top Speed
Zeekr X: Another Day, Another Electric Compact SUV
Premium Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr, just teased images of its latest car the X (initially rumored to be christened '003') which seems destined to be the brand's first entrant into the European market. Zeekr, owned by parent company Geely, splashed onto the scene in 2022 with the debut of its first car the 001 with a 140kWh battery pack and 640 miles of range. Within the last month, Zeekr began production on its new minivan called the 009, both cars are built on the Geely SEA EV platform. The new X is also set to be built on that same Geely SEA EV platform and rumor has it a sedan codenamed CS1E is also in the works and will also ride on the same Geely SEA EV platform.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Top Speed
10 Inexpensive Used EVs On Sale Today
Whether you hate it or love it, the reality is that the electric revolution is well and truly here. With an exponential surge in EV sales, even traditional automakers have started to embrace the change and slowly transitioning to EV models. Remarkably, sales of electric vehicles continued to rise despite the impact of COVID-19. In the U.S. alone, over 1,099,000 electric vehicles were sold from Q1 2020 to Q2 2022. While there is much debate about EVs vs. ICE vehicles, experts predict that the electric car market will eventually overtake traditional vehicles. However, what is particularly intriguing is the rising demand for used electric cars. It has a lot to do with the global chip shortage (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting car production) and the slow drop in prices. Moreover, this is also due to the fact that electric vehicles have lower maintenance costs compared to traditional vehicles, as they have fewer moving parts. It's worth noting that the second-hand EV resale market is still taking baby steps and requires adaptation and time to mature. So, if you're looking for a used EV that delivers great value for money, there are plenty of affordable options in the secondhand electric car market. Just make sure to consider battery health, maintenance history, and range, among other reliability factors.
Top Speed
Top 10 New Motorcycles From Indian's 2023 Lineup
Indian has always been recognized as America's first motorcycle company as it first started making motorcycles in 1901. Since then, it has gone up against some fierce competition that eventually sharpened it into one of the world's top motorcycle brands. As it enters a new year, it is bringing a...
Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued
This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.
electrek.co
I bought an electric tuk-tuk to drive in a first world country and it’s a perfect city ‘truck’
I’ve talked a lot about how trucks and SUVs are simply more vehicle than most people need, especially in cities and crowded areas. But talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. So I put my money where my mouth is and I bought the only “truck” I (or most anyone else) should ever need for a city.
An ultra-luxury RV maker has released its cheapest travel trailer yet
The new Heritage is cheaper than Bowlus' most expensive $310,000 RV. However, the ability to go off-grid for 1.5 weeks will come at an extra cost.
Top Speed
2023 Lamborghini Urus: Performance, Price, And Photos
With the seemingly never-ending demand for more SUVs each year, it should come as no surprise that low-volume manufacturers are trying to get a piece of this multi-billion-dollar market segment. From the performance traditionalists at Ferrari to the sports car zealots at Lotus, no one is immune to the trend. Lamborghini was one of the first players to join this segment, but now this phenomenon has become a new reality for the industry, and one that we welcome with open arms because if the Lamborghini Urus shows us anything, it’s that super-SUVs bring exhilaration to a stale market segment.
Man Gets Back Heirloom 1955 Corvette Lost In Coin Toss
One of the best parts of going to car shows, meets, cruises, etc. is hearing people’s stories about their classic cars. One of the more amazing stories we’ve heard in a while was shared by Keith Tholin in an article in The Wall Street Journal recently. It’s a story of the loss of a 1955 Chevrolet Corvette in a coin toss and how the man got the beloved sports car back later.
World's first flying electric racecar is eyeing the Olympics
The company hopes to make the new cars part of the Olympic sport.
Top Speed
Here's Why E-Fuels or Synthetic Fuels Won't Kill Electric Cars
Electric cars are taking the market by storm. They’re efficient, cheap to run, silent, and fast. To have a zero carbon footprint, however, the electricity that charges them needs to come from renewable sources. But are electric cars the only option the automotive industry has to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? And, what about those hardcore auto enthusiasts who love to burn things? And, by burning things, I mean fuel. Wouldn’t it make sense to have a market for them? Provided, of course, it is also carbon-neutral? Some manufacturers seem to think so, and Toyota is a good example. Toyota has been developing internal combustion engines fueled by hydrogen. It also has the Mirai that makes use of hydrogen fuel cells.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's Sportiest Production Motorcycle
If you do something again and again, chances are you’ll become an expert at it. But now and then, you should task yourself with new challenges to up your game. This is the same approach Harley-Davidson took back in 2008 when it swayed away from its niche (burly, chrome-laden cruisers) to introduce its sportiest production motorcycle - the XR1200. The Europe-special blended two opposite terminologies - “Harley-Davidson” and “sporty” - into a well-knit package and shed the brand’s usual old-school charm for pure corner-carving performance traditionally unseen on Harleys.
boatingmag.com
Boat Test: 2023 Yamaha 222XD
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Yamaha’s 222XD brings jet propulsion and a wakesurf system together while providing access to wake sports for a friendly price. Sought-after jet benefits, including the unencumbered entry from the transom, wide-open cockpit and prop-free shallow draft, add to the 222XD’s attraction.
Top Speed
What Are Solid-State Batteries And Why Are They The Future?
Lithium-ion batteries have played a major role in the development of modern society. It makes possible everything from the devices in our pockets to the electric cars that we drive. The Global EV industry is growing at a rapid pace and the Solid State Battery promises to transform the space by offering lighter, safer, and much more efficient energy storage solutions than outgoing Lithium-ion batteries. Longer lifespans and smaller sizes also mean that Solid State Batteries have the potential to drastically reduce the e-waste generated by expended batteries. The technological and environmental implications of this battery technology could be groundbreaking and hold the potential to revolutionize the EV industry.
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
