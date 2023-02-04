Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows a thing or two about starting over, and he has advice for exiting Raiders signal caller, Derek Carr.
Rodgers Shares a Message for Davante Adams As Trade Rumors Persist
The Packers quarterback and Raiders wide receiver were teammates from 2014 to ’21.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders
The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"
Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Brady Rejects the Las Vegas Raiders, but had their number
The Las Vegas Raiders shave turned their attention from Tom Brady as he announced his retirement, but despite is desire not to play for them, he had their number.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs gives “approval” on Aaron Rodgers
Las Vegas, Nev. – The 2022 Pro Bowlers have a practice at Allegiant Stadium, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs spoke with the media. Talking about several topics, most notably, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With the Pro Bowl contest just hours away, participating players gathered...
Patrick Mahomes updates injury status at Super Bowl media night
Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his injured ankle at Super Bowl media night that should have Chiefs fans feeling even more confident. There have been a slew of updates on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle since the AFC Championship. This one comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Mahomes...
Video: Davante Adams Performs Aaron Rodgers' Signature Celebration During Pro Bowl
Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders had a tumultuous season. If today's Pro Bowl is any indication, however, it appears Adams has put it behind him and is having fun again. In the Pro Bowl game, which has been re-formatted as a flag football contest, Davante Adams hauled in a touchdown ...
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Raiders' GM Ziegler's Second Offseason Much Different than First
The Las Vegas Raiders General Manager's offseason should look vastly different.
