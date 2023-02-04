ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
