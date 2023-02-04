ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on the Pennsylvania border.
