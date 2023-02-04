ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC

FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game

Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Steve Borthwick's new England era defined by pride and clarity

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. There are certain words already frequently repeated in the era of Steve Borthwick's England: excitement, pride and clarity. The first two will...
The Independent

Keylor Navas shines on debut as Nottingham Forest beat relegation rivals Leeds

Keylor Navas immediately showed his class on his Nottingham Forest debut as he helped his new club to a 1-0 win over Leeds in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League.The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was part of Forest’s recruitment drive in January, making a loan switch from Paris St Germain, and he produced a string of saves in the first half to keep Leeds at bay.He had already saved from Luis Sinisterra by the time Brennan Johnson’s 14th-minute goal put Forest ahead and then he kept out Luke Ayling and Willy Gnonto to...
BBC

2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?

Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.

