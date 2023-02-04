Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
England vs. Scotland result highlights & analysis from 2023 Six Nations match as Scotland win thriller at the death
Scotland won one of the best Six Nations matches in recent history to defeat England 29-23 at Twickenham, with Duhan van der Merwe's late score completing a second-half turnaround which sees the Scots open their 2023 Six Nations account in scarcely believable fashion. The first half was, to put it...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Farrell eyes improvement as Ireland pass first big test of the year
It will be several months before we know whether or not Ireland can achieve a Six Nations and World Cup double, but the manner of Saturday's 34-10 victory over Wales will at least have strengthened Andy Farrell's belief that his side are on the right track. As Ireland gathered under...
Simon Middleton to depart as England coach after Women’s Six Nations
The England Women head coach, Simon Middleton, will step down after this year’s Women’s Six Nations
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game
Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Steve Borthwick's new England era defined by pride and clarity
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. There are certain words already frequently repeated in the era of Steve Borthwick's England: excitement, pride and clarity. The first two will...
BBC
Tommy Bowe column: From big injuries to late buses, Ireland are becoming comfortable with the chaos
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. After starting their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point win over Wales, 2009 Grand...
Keylor Navas shines on debut as Nottingham Forest beat relegation rivals Leeds
Keylor Navas immediately showed his class on his Nottingham Forest debut as he helped his new club to a 1-0 win over Leeds in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League.The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was part of Forest’s recruitment drive in January, making a loan switch from Paris St Germain, and he produced a string of saves in the first half to keep Leeds at bay.He had already saved from Luis Sinisterra by the time Brennan Johnson’s 14th-minute goal put Forest ahead and then he kept out Luke Ayling and Willy Gnonto to...
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
BBC
2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?
Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
Rugby-Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took charge
Feb 6 (Reuters) - England's new coach Steve Borthwick said the team "weren't good at anything" when he took over from Eddie Jones and that they would have to improve in several departments after losing their Six Nations opener to Scotland on Saturday.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Premier League –as it happened
Sorry Liverpool thrashed by Wolves | Southampton and Bournemouth both lose again | Man United hang on after Casemiro red card | Leicester win at Villa
Welsh rugby fans sing 'Delilah' before and during Six Nations clash with Ireland
After being rocked by allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny, the WRU told the choir that performs before their home matches not to sing the song.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane says he has got "plenty of goals to come" after moving ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer. The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City. Kane, 29, now wants to surpass Alan Shearer's all-time Premier...
Comments / 0