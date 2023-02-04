Read full article on original website
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
cbs17
Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
YAHOO!
Fayetteville man charged in crash that killed Hope Mills nurse
A Fayetteville man is charged in a wreck last month that killed a Hope Mills woman, according to court documents. Edis Quintanilla-Alvarenga, 25, of the 6000 block of Dahlgren Avenue, is charged with felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor driving while impaired in the Jan. 21 death of Megan Erin Shelby, 37, according to the arrest warrant.
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRAL
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte
BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte. US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges. Rogers was arrested without incident on active...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
WYFF4.com
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Thedismembered body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found during a search of property in Sanford, North Carolina, earlier this year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has...
Woman found dead from Cumberland County shooting
WADE, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found a body along a rural area on Friday night, launching a death investigation. Deputies discovered a woman's body around 8:33 p.m. on the 6000 block of River Road in Wade. The sheriff's office said the woman appeared to have died...
WMBF
Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old student was suspended for a year on Tuesday after the district said she brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School. The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration and law enforcement found the loaded handgun in her possession.
