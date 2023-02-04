ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YAHOO!

Fayetteville man charged in crash that killed Hope Mills nurse

A Fayetteville man is charged in a wreck last month that killed a Hope Mills woman, according to court documents. Edis Quintanilla-Alvarenga, 25, of the 6000 block of Dahlgren Avenue, is charged with felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor driving while impaired in the Jan. 21 death of Megan Erin Shelby, 37, according to the arrest warrant.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte

BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte. US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges. Rogers was arrested without incident on active...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

