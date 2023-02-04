Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Lady Vols face Monday rematch with Mississippi State
For the third road game in a row, Tennessee will square off a team coming off a week’s rest. The Lady Vols’ bye game is this week and the goal is to open it with a win. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) and Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5) will tip off Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern (TV: SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.
atozsports.com
Auburn player reacts to the no-call at end of Tigers’ loss to the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols got a much-needed win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, but it wasn’t without controversy. At the end of Tennessee’s 46-43 win against Auburn, Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr attempted a three-pointer in the game’s final seconds that would’ve tied the game.
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker discusses injury, favorite moment from last season
MOBILE, Ala. — University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent the past week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, although a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 college football season will prevent him from participating in Saturday's contest. Hooker took some time to speak with Locked on SEC host...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
Rucker: Winning rock fights is big, but Vols need fewer rock fights
Rule No. 1 in sports sits atop the list for a reason. It should never be broken. You never, ever, ever, ever apologize for a win. Never. Wins are precious things and hard to obtain. They should be celebrated. All of them. None of them require an apology. Multiple that...
From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06. News at 5 on 2/06.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. The Seven on 2/06. News at...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Auto Show returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200 people attended the Knoxville Auto Show at the Knoxville Convention Center throughout the weekend with many curious about the new upgrades inside the vehicles. Ally Kay, a product specialist at Toyota, said customers benefit from attending the auto shows. “They can sit in...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0