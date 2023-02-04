Read full article on original website
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly aspects....
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA
Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
Sacramento volunteers clear 100,000 pounds of trash and debris polluting waterways
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There are major efforts by the Sacramento area community to restore and remove thousands of pounds of trash left behind from encampments of unhoused residents near our waterways. More than a dozen volunteers with River City Waterway Alliance worked Sunday in Natomas on a section...
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
KTLA.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ
Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Sacramento Police find teenager that was reported missing
UPDATE FEB. 6 1 P.M.: Sacramento Police advised that the missing teenager had been ‘safely located.’ (KTXL) — Sacramento Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager that went missing in early February. •Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast On Feb. 3, police announced that they are searching for 13-year-old Kylie Vang, who […]
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
