WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...

WHEATLAND, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO