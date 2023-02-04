Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDover, DE
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a Millsboro parking lot on Friday afternoon. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:44 p.m., a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center, located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. At this time, a woman walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving forward from the stop sign. As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
WBOC
Pedestrian Killed in Millsboro Parking Lot
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot. Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
firststateupdate.com
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Saturday Rollover Crash
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim involved in a serious crash that turned fatal in the Milton area on February 4, 2023, as Charles Maxwell, 20, of Milton, Delaware. Maxwell was later pronounced deceased on February 4, 2023, at the hospital. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating...
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna Police conduct suspicious death investigation
Smyrna Police are investigating the deaths of two people, in the 200-block of Providence Drive. Police Monday called it a suspicious death investigation, which is active and ongoing and in early stages. Also, Smyrna Police said there is no threat to public safety.
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested Alton Jones, 71, of Seaford, DE, Daveon Showell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Bridgeville, DE, in connection with a stolen motor vehicle after a […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Car Crashes into Milton Home
MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home. According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
WDEL 1150AM
Police investigating shooting at Appoquinimink basketball game
Delaware State Police said they are investigating a shooting during Monday night's Appoquinimink High School Boys Basketball game. The game was stopped at 4:01 to go in the fourth quarter when the livestream video showed officials walking onto the west end of the court, with players from Tri-State Christian swiftly moving in the opposite direction away from the court and their benches in the direction of the main parking lot.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Blaze destroys home in Milford, State Fire Marshal investigating
MILFORD, Del. – A house fire that broke out in Milford on Sunday is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators say the blaze was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. Carlisle Fire Company responded along with neighboring mutual aid fire companies.
townsquaredelaware.com
TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Lane Restrictions on I-495 in Claymont / Starting Monday, February 13th
Claymont — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions on I-495 between the Philadelphia Pike and the DE/PA state line, starting Monday, February 13th and ending Friday, March 10th. There will be intermittent left and right lane restrictions from 7:00 pm...
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital
QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With 4th DUI, Weapons Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Route 13 in the area of Smyrna Leipsic Road observed a white Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound on Route 13 failing to stay within its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Ainka Wilson.
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Charged for Dealing Drugs
A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.
Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police
SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
