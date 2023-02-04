Read full article on original website
Former DOE official called 'hypocrite' after pushing public schools despite sending her kids to private school
Former Department of Education official Diane Ravitch was called a "hypocrite" after pushing public schools when she sent her own kids to private school.
These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023
It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
The Idaho Quadruple Murders: College Student Killings
Four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in a shared rental home near campus where three of them lived. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all University of Idaho students who were involved in the campus Greek system and became fast friends. Kernodle, a bubbly junior majoring in marketing, was dating Chapin, a triplet and fun-loving sports management major, both 20. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, had been best friends since they were in sixth grade. The three female victims all lived at the house, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's boyfriend who was sleeping over the night of the attacks. Two other female roommates shared the house; they were not attacked or injured. Some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds. Based of autopsies revealed that all four deaths were homicides due to multiple stab wounds.
Florida blimp executive, relative of former state lawmaker, sentenced to federal prison in pandemic fraud case
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government of more than $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned...
Georgia Has Higher STD Rates Than Florida & These Southern States Dominate The 2023 List
Georgia has one of the highest STD rates in America for 2023, and it even outranked Florida. In fact, aside from three states, almost every spot in the top 10 was taken by the Southern U.S. The research done by Innerbody gathered data from the CDC and compiled a list...
Florida School Choice. College indoctrination. Chinese Balloon Popping
Knives are out for school choice in Florida. College indoctrination. Chinese Ballon Popping – Top 3 Takeaways – February 6th, 2023. Word association. I say teachers’ union, you think what? Here’s another question for you. Do you support parents and students having more control over education or the teachers’ union? It’s fascinating to me how the very people who are responsible for educating most of our children (teachers that are in a union) continue to misinform and outright lie with impunity. I say fascinating as opposed to shocking, because I’m well aware of how nefarious the agenda of the American Federation of Teachers (parent to all Florida teachers' unions) and the National Education Association are. We’ve often discussed these matters, so I’ll not take time revisiting what most in this audience already know. But what you may not know, and that I’ll address in today’s Q&A, is the extent to which the teachers’ unions, leftist politicos and their allies in news media are going to misinform and fear monger regarding the viability of Florida’s Universal School Choice proposal which was recently unveiled. After a first week of just simply opposing the plan but without a unified message, last week all of the related leftists coordinated their message. We can’t afford it. Per pupil student funding would have to be significantly cut. Well, that, or tax increases. Except that none of it is true. As I illustrate in today’s Q&A, how dishonest and disingenuous are the union-led detractors to Florida's Universal School Choice plan? Only 12.5% of the existing increase in revenue/reserve money in Florida is needed to do it. It’s hard to overstate the absurdity of the argument. Never mind the false premise that it’s based on. When in your life have you ever heard of teachers’ unions, democrat politicians and the media establishment saying we can’t afford more spending in K-12 education? But here we are. Yes, they’ve always wanted as much spending in education as possible, provided they’ve had control over it. Now, they’re opposed to spending more because it threatens their control in lieu of shifting it into the preferences of parents and students. And it’s worth considering. If these elements on the left are this dishonest publicly... What do you think is and has been happening in the classroom? There are no positive words to associate with those people. Instead, there’s a need to disassociate as much as possible with them. Hence Universal school choice. Similar but different...
