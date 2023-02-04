Knives are out for school choice in Florida. College indoctrination. Chinese Ballon Popping – Top 3 Takeaways – February 6th, 2023. Word association. I say teachers’ union, you think what? Here’s another question for you. Do you support parents and students having more control over education or the teachers’ union? It’s fascinating to me how the very people who are responsible for educating most of our children (teachers that are in a union) continue to misinform and outright lie with impunity. I say fascinating as opposed to shocking, because I’m well aware of how nefarious the agenda of the American Federation of Teachers (parent to all Florida teachers' unions) and the National Education Association are. We’ve often discussed these matters, so I’ll not take time revisiting what most in this audience already know. But what you may not know, and that I’ll address in today’s Q&A, is the extent to which the teachers’ unions, leftist politicos and their allies in news media are going to misinform and fear monger regarding the viability of Florida’s Universal School Choice proposal which was recently unveiled. After a first week of just simply opposing the plan but without a unified message, last week all of the related leftists coordinated their message. We can’t afford it. Per pupil student funding would have to be significantly cut. Well, that, or tax increases. Except that none of it is true. As I illustrate in today’s Q&A, how dishonest and disingenuous are the union-led detractors to Florida's Universal School Choice plan? Only 12.5% of the existing increase in revenue/reserve money in Florida is needed to do it. It’s hard to overstate the absurdity of the argument. Never mind the false premise that it’s based on. When in your life have you ever heard of teachers’ unions, democrat politicians and the media establishment saying we can’t afford more spending in K-12 education? But here we are. Yes, they’ve always wanted as much spending in education as possible, provided they’ve had control over it. Now, they’re opposed to spending more because it threatens their control in lieu of shifting it into the preferences of parents and students. And it’s worth considering. If these elements on the left are this dishonest publicly... What do you think is and has been happening in the classroom? There are no positive words to associate with those people. Instead, there’s a need to disassociate as much as possible with them. Hence Universal school choice. Similar but different...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO