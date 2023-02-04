ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

How to watch the 2023 Senior Bowl

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The road to the 2023 NFL draft starts in Mobile, Ala., with the Senior Bowl, where Bears brass had the chance to get to know some of the top prospects in this draft class this week.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is the head coach of the American team, and he’s gotten an up close look at those prospects both on the field and in the meeting room.

Following a week of practices at the Senior Bowl, players are gearing up to finally play in live action on Saturday.

In last year’s matchup, the National team beat the American team, 20-10.

Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Senior Bowl:

Game Information

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Location: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Television

NFL Network

Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

Roster

Prospects to Watch

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

