Read full article on original website
Related
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Boss Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to prove they belong at a higher level
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has challenged his players to prove they belong at a higher level as they prepare for Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Sheffield United.The National League promotion contenders face a test of their mettle as their fourth-round tie against the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers is played to a conclusion at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw when they met at the Racecourse Ground last month and now there is the added incentive of knowing victory will earn a home tie against Premier League Tottenham.Parkinson said: “The cup is just a bonus,...
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest Want To Sign Manchester United Goalkeeper Permanently
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson departed Old Trafford last summer on loan as he joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Henderson delivered an explosive interview about United which has swayed some fans against him. Henderson claims he was promised to become the new United number one last season but was second...
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Premier League –as it happened
Sorry Liverpool thrashed by Wolves | Southampton and Bournemouth both lose again | Man United hang on after Casemiro red card | Leicester win at Villa
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
Sunderland defender has nightmare Rotherham debut following loan move
Things didn't go all that well for Bailey Wright on his Rotherham debut.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Stats and Facts
Manchester City head to North London to give Spurs fans a second dilemma in three weeks as they look to keep pace with Arsenal. The blues can close the gap on the Gunners to two points with a win, which begs the question of would Spurs fans prefer to see their team lose so City can try and stop Arsenal, or win to boost their chances of Champions League football?
BBC
Cambridge United 1-1 Ipswich Town
Cambridge defended resolutely to hold League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich to a 1-1 draw. Having seen out the early stages, Cambridge went ahead after 24 minutes when Harvey Knibbs drove forward before firing home an excellent finish from outside the box. Seven minutes later the U's had the chance to...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
Keylor Navas shines on debut as Nottingham Forest beat relegation rivals Leeds
Keylor Navas immediately showed his class on his Nottingham Forest debut as he helped his new club to a 1-0 win over Leeds in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League.The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was part of Forest’s recruitment drive in January, making a loan switch from Paris St Germain, and he produced a string of saves in the first half to keep Leeds at bay.He had already saved from Luis Sinisterra by the time Brennan Johnson’s 14th-minute goal put Forest ahead and then he kept out Luke Ayling and Willy Gnonto to...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
Comments / 0