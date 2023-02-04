Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 5 – February 6, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
N Street bridge area access to be limited tomorrow and Wednesday
February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)is scheduled to be restricting daytime access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for some routine bridge inspection work. The work was originally scheduled for last December but was delayed due to weather conditions.
Investigation leads to arrest following shots fired call
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through diligent investigative efforts, Rock Springs Police Department officers arrested Parker Simpson on February 1, 2023, on multiple charges related to the “shots fired” call that came in on January 28, 2023, at the Wyoming Club. Parker Simpson was arrested on 15 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Property Destruction, and Felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. RSPD would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation.
House a loss after fire in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved. Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy...
Frozen pipes arising due to extremely low temperatures
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County experienced frigid temperatures this past week with lows in the negatives and wind chills topping it off. With temperatures like this, many plumbers and HVAC technicians were kept busy with freezing pipes in both commercial and residential areas. Although that Arctic blast cold front has passed, negative temperatures come and go, especially in Wyoming. It is important to know the steps and tricks to make sure your pipes stay unfroze and work accordingly.
Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Suspect In Wyoming Walmart Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a theft at the Rock Springs Walmart on January 30. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the above photo is...
Commerce Bank of Wyoming “My Fair Share” Program
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate worthy organizations in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees. The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to...
Wyo4news Insights – School Safety
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Lois Marie Jeffery (January 15, 1934 – November 24, 2022)
Lois Marie Jeffery, 87, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 6, 2023
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Jackalope Jump raises over $12,000 for Special Olympics
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was the perfect day for a cold plunge last Saturday as the annual Jackalope Jump took place in Rock Springs. With sunny skies and the temperature at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, 14 teams gathered together to raise money for Special Olympic athletes. On Saturday, Wataha...
Wolves and Tigers second at conference swim meets
February 5, 2023 –– Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams finished in second place in the team races at their respective conference swim meets. The Tigers (277 points) finished second to Laramie (433) in the two-day 4A West Conference Meet hosted by Rock Springs but held in Green River.
Hudson Conrad signs letter of intent for soccer
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School student Hudson Conrad signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Laramie County Community College (LCCC) today. Conrad is a goalkeeper for the Rock Springs High School Varsity soccer team and plans to continue his goalkeeping career at LCCC. He stated that he really enjoyed the tour of LCCC, enjoyed being around the coach, liked the facilities, and was told it was a really great program. “I just wanted a good coach to give me a good experience.”
GRHS Boys and Girls Wolves basketball dominate Kelly Walsh
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated Kelly Walsh Trojans in basketball. They beat them 67-32. The Green River Boys narrowly beat Kelly Walsh by a score of 77-75. Congratulations, Green River Wolves!. The Wolve’s next home game will be on Feb. 16. During this...
