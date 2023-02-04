ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Austin

By Sun Times Media Wire
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

