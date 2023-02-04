ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Shlomo Perel, a Holocaust survivor who inspired the film 'Europa Europa,' dies at 98

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHh2B_0kcUsBUe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJN3m_0kcUsBUe00

JERUSALEM — Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, died on Thursday in central Israel. He was 98.

Perel was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in Brunswick, Germany, just several years before the Nazis came to power. He and his family fled to Lodz, Poland, after his father's store was destroyed and he was kicked out of school. But when the Nazis marched into Poland, he and his brother, Isaac, left their parents and fled further east. Landing in the Soviet Union, Perel and Isaac took refuge at children's home in what is now Belarus.

When the Germans invaded in 1941, Perel found himself trapped again by World War II's shifting front lines — this time, captured by the German army. To avoid execution, Perel disguised his Jewish identity, assumed a new name and posed as an ethnic German born in Russia.

He successfully passed, becoming the German army unit's translator for prisoners of war, including for Stalin's son. As the war wound down, Perel returned to Germany to join the paramilitary ranks of Hitler Youth and was drafted into the Nazi armed forces.

After Germany's surrender and the liberation of the concentration camps, Perel and Isaac, who survived the Dachau camp in southern Germany, were reunited. Perel became a translator for the Soviet military before immigrating to what is now Israel and joining the war surrounding its creation in 1948. His life regained some semblance of normalcy as he settled down in a suburb of Tel Aviv with his Polish-born wife and became a zipper-maker.

"Perel remained silent for many years," Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, said in a statement, "mainly because he felt that his was not a Holocaust story."

But in the late 1980s, Perel couldn't keep silent about the tale of his wild gambit anymore. He wrote an autobiography that later inspired the 1991 Oscar-nominated film "Europa Europa."

As the film captivated audiences, Perel became a public speaker. He traveled to tell the world what he witnessed throughout the tumult of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis, and to reflect on the painful paradoxes of his identity.

"Shlomo Perel's desire to live life to the fullest and tell his story to the world was an inspiration to all who met him and had the opportunity to work with him," said Simmy Allen, spokesperson for Yad Vashem.

Perel died surrounded by family at his home in Givatayim, Israel.

Comments / 3

Vincent Venturella
2d ago

RIP sir......all these people are the last. We can never forget, yet is happening all over again.

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
CBS Minnesota

Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
TheDailyBeast

Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis

A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
TheConversationAU

Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs

When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy