Jalen Brunson's Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jalen Brunson has been upgraded to available.

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

However, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jalen Brunson is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (illness) listed questionable for Saturday."

The former Villanova star is in his first season with the Knicks and has been phenomenal through 49 games.

Brunson has averages of 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, but so far this year, they look like a team who will be competing for the NBA Playoffs.

They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-25 record in 53 games (one game behind the Miami Heat for the sixth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Knicks are 4-6, and they are 13-14 in the 27 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

This will be the first time they have faced off with the Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

The Clippers are 29-26 in 55 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 15-15 in the 30 games they have played on the road.

In 2022, they were the eighth seed but dealt with injuries and lost both of their play-in tournament games (so they missed the playoffs).

