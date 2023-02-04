ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDOT to host meeting Tuesday at Town Hall on proposed changes for A1A

By KRISTINA WEBB
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to A1A from south of the Mar-a-Lago Club north into Midtown Palm Beach.

According to FDOT’s project website, the work would include repaving A1A from north of Emerald Beach Way, which is just south of Southern Boulevard, to south of Royal Palm Way. Plans also include improving drainage to prevent ponding; replacing and adding signage and pavement markings to improve safety; adding a patterned crosswalk at Peruvian Avenue; upgrading pedestrian signals and lighting with decorative poles at signalized intersections and three mid-block locations; and replacing the existing sidewalk between Brazilian Avenue and Royal Palm Way.

The stretch of A1A included in the project runs from south of Southern Boulevard, north along South Ocean Boulevard past the Mar-a-Lago Club. A1A then curves to the left onto South County Road, taking the project scope north through Midtown.

As proposed, the project would begin in the summer of 2024, with work completed in December of 2025, according to the FDOT website, with the estimated construction cost at $3.5 million.

Construction will be done in phases, and access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times, the FDOT site said. There will be temporary lane closures during off-peak hours, the department said.

The project is part of FDOT’s Resurfacing, Restoration and Rehabilitation program. A similar project is being proposed along A1A on the south end of town. Those plans have been opposed by the town, with Mayor Danielle Moore sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis to share the town’s concerns.

Citing concerns about safety and loss of green space, council members said in May that they would not support a proposal by the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency for bicycle and pedestrian improvements to a 1.7-mile stretch of A1A between Lake Avenue and Ibis Way, just south of Phipps Ocean Park.

Instead, council members recommended limiting the Florida Department of Transportation-administered project to milling and resurfacing the roadway at its current dimensions, and rebuilding the asphalt recreation path.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 360 S. County Road. In addition to in-person attendance, residents also can join virtually or via phone. Information is available on the town’s website, www.townofpalmbeach.com, or by calling FDOT Project Manager Kenzor Jasmin at 954-777-4462. A project flyer is available at www.d4fdot.com/pbfdot.

