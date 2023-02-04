ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me

Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at University of Tampa

The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. Congratulations to Benjamin Ward and Alyssa Napoli who earned this honor. Benjamin is majoring...
TAMPA, FL
hamlethub.com

UT Student, Scotland Davis, of Redding, Earned Dean's List Honors

Scotland Davis, of Redding, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Davis is majoring in Advertising and Public Relations BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. The University of Tampa is a private,...
TAMPA, FL
hamlethub.com

Wilton Library Launches Three-Year Strategic Plan to Address Current Challenges and Opportunities and to Reimagine the Library’s Future

Wilton Library is pleased to announce the release of its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026. The Strategic Plan is a road map for the library’s future, highlighting the library’s core purpose, mission, and vision, with focus on progress and working to successfully meet the diverse needs of the evolving Wilton community.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational

Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec is OPEN!

The warming center at Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road will be open today until 7 p.m. or warming, showers and charging. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website (www.Ridgefieldct.org), the town Facebook page, the OEM Facebook page, local media sources and via Ridgefield Alerts (www.ridgefieldalerts.com).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes

WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
TARRYTOWN, NY
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died

Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy