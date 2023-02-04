Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me
Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at University of Tampa
The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. Congratulations to Benjamin Ward and Alyssa Napoli who earned this honor. Benjamin is majoring...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Resident Named to Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Julie Goff of Stamford has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private,...
hamlethub.com
UT Student, Scotland Davis, of Redding, Earned Dean's List Honors
Scotland Davis, of Redding, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Davis is majoring in Advertising and Public Relations BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. The University of Tampa is a private,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission is holding two Public Hearings to receive public input regarding 2023 Town Charter
The Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission is holding two Public Hearings for the purpose of receiving comments and input from the public regarding the 2023 Town Charter. All are encouraged to attend and share your thoughts!. For more information about the Charter Revision Commission click here.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library Launches Three-Year Strategic Plan to Address Current Challenges and Opportunities and to Reimagine the Library’s Future
Wilton Library is pleased to announce the release of its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026. The Strategic Plan is a road map for the library’s future, highlighting the library’s core purpose, mission, and vision, with focus on progress and working to successfully meet the diverse needs of the evolving Wilton community.
hamlethub.com
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023!
ACT of Connecticut's SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023!. This year, we are thrilled to honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with ACT of CT's Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
hamlethub.com
Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational
Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
hamlethub.com
Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec is OPEN!
The warming center at Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road will be open today until 7 p.m. or warming, showers and charging. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website (www.Ridgefieldct.org), the town Facebook page, the OEM Facebook page, local media sources and via Ridgefield Alerts (www.ridgefieldalerts.com).
hamlethub.com
Barrels for a Cause Supports Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center on Thursday, March 9
Join us for an evening of specialty wine and bourbon tasting, food, music, raffle prizes and voting for the best bourbon, all to support the Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center. $100 per person (includes 750 ml bottle of bourbon handcrafted by each non-profit beneficiary!) Thursday, March 9, 2023...
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food
A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
hamlethub.com
Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
hamlethub.com
Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died
Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
