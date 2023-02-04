ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Here's Why the Ford Mach-E Is A Real Mustang

The Ford Mustang has had a rich heritage, to say the least, and one of the newest horses to grace the line-up - although slightly different from the classic American muscle car - is quite exhilarating. The Mach-E is all you could want in a Mustang, and then some. Here's everything you need to know to understand just what keeps this model donning the famous name and why it is just as demanding as its car sibling. From the inside out the Mach-E is a purebred stallion, and the title pretty much speaks for itself.
Carscoops

Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence

An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Carscoops

US-Spec Ford Ranger Set To Go Into Production In July

The mid-size truck segment has always played second fiddle, but it’s quickly shaping up to be the one to watch. Besides the recently unveiled Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota is working on a new Tacoma. Ford will also offer a version of the redesigned Ranger in America and we’re starting to learn more about it.
Top Speed

The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023

The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
insideevs.com

US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In January 2023

In January, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by two percent year-over-year to 146,356. This gives hope that this year will be better than 2022. Results in January 2023:. Ford sales: 140,548 (up 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 5,808 (up 1.2%) Total sales: 146,356 (up...
fordauthority.com

Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction

The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
TEXAS STATE
Carscoops

First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000

The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Top Speed

How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down

With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default

Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...
MotorBiscuit

More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023

Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

