Indian author Amit Ray said, “Life is a collection of moments. Mindfulness is beautification of the moments.” He also said, “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment … ” There are certain components of moments that we can have influence over and others not so much. Things like the surrounding environment when we are in someone else’s space or the actions of others are beyond our control. So it’s always nice to find places where someone has taken great time and effort to create an appealing atmosphere, and there’s always something about a cabin that helps set the tone. Cabins are almost like a security blanket, with a cozy and comfortable feel. And you’re going to love this remote cabin restaurant in South Carolina, because not only is it a cozy, comfortable setting – it also serves up some delicious dishes, too.

RIDGEWAY, SC ・ 17 DAYS AGO