Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting on Saturday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens, of Pamplico, Saturday night and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened […]
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Eat A BBQ Dinner At This Little-Known South Carolina Railroad Museum
The South Carolina Railroad Museum is a state treasure that many have yet to discover, fulfilling dreams for people of all ages. Trains are fascinating, even if you’re not an enthusiast, and have played a significant role in history, impacting all of our lives for the better. The museum offers lots of opportunities to learn more about and appreciate this history, including a scenic train ride followed by a delicious barbecue dinner!
wach.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County law enforcement has arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of a stabbing incident in Elgin, and leading officers on a man hunt Monday afternoon. Officials said the teen was connected to a stabbing incident reported on McGee Court in Elgin reported. Kershaw County Sheriff's...
Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Five charged in killing of inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced five inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been charged with killing fellow inmate Antonius Randolph, 29. Authorities say James Oxendine, Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal and Devin Rowe have each been charged with murder and...
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In South Carolina That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
Indian author Amit Ray said, “Life is a collection of moments. Mindfulness is beautification of the moments.” He also said, “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment … ” There are certain components of moments that we can have influence over and others not so much. Things like the surrounding environment when we are in someone else’s space or the actions of others are beyond our control. So it’s always nice to find places where someone has taken great time and effort to create an appealing atmosphere, and there’s always something about a cabin that helps set the tone. Cabins are almost like a security blanket, with a cozy and comfortable feel. And you’re going to love this remote cabin restaurant in South Carolina, because not only is it a cozy, comfortable setting – it also serves up some delicious dishes, too.
Comments / 0