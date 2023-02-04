Read full article on original website
journalaz.com
Historic Neon Sign Lights Up Old Town
A historic mid-century neon sign at the James Court Building in Old Town Cottonwood has recently been restored and will be relit in a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sign was last lit prior to the late 1970s. Artist and archaeologist Marie Palowoda and sign painter John Alvey worked...
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
prescottenews.com
Community Healthcare Scholarship erases tuition costs for 6 Yavapai College Nursing Students – Yavapai College
A scholarship program aimed at easing the financial burden of higher education for hometown healthcare heroes has extended its benevolence to six more Yavapai College nursing students. The latest cohort of Community Healthcare Scholars celebrated their awards Jan. 25 in the Yavapai College Foundation offices on the YC Prescott Campus....
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
journalaz.com
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
kingstonthisweek.com
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
