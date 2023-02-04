Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield
The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
onfocus.news
Stratford Girls Handle Northland Pines
The Stratford girls handled Northland Pinesin nonconference girls basketball, 53-23. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Kramer 2, Berg 2, Krause 13, Linzmeier 12, Christopherson 7, Hollatz 6, Steubek 5.
onfocus.news
Stanley-Boyd Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Stanley-Boyd. Justin McManus (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 won by fall over Brayden Kunze (Regis/Altoona) 22-21 (Fall 0:29) 1st Place Match – Theo...
wissports.net
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander
The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10.
onfocus.news
Thorp/Owen-Withee Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet; Nathan Zarins Leads the Way with Title
Cons. Semi – Ayden Anderson (Bloomer/Colfax) 31-18 won by fall over Cera Philson (Thorp/Owen-Withee) 21-12 (Fall 5:45) 5th Place Match – Lukas Simenson (Cadott) 18-14 won by decision over Cera Philson (Thorp/Owen-Withee) 21-12 (Dec 8-5) 120. Steven Williams (3-20) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points. Quarterfinal –...
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
onfocus.news
Athens Boys Slip Past Assumption
The Athens Boys defeated Assumption in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 60-55. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 3, Wolf 2, Schaer 16, Komarek 9, Janke 14. Assumption stats have been requested, not provided thus far this season.
onfocus.news
Yeske Scores 30, Auburndale Boys Run Past Prentice
Auburndale Ran away from Prentice in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 84-57. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Weinfurter 12, Brown 2, Scholl 2, Yeske 30, Willfahrt 20, Raab 2, Anderson 2, Weber 1. Prentice scoring: Blomber 24, Staroba 2, Lord 8, Hartmann 8, Esterholm 4, Makovsky 11. Thanks to Auburndale Coach
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Girls Throttle D.C. Everest
SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 3, Beadles 3, Nest 2, Weiler 2, Moe 1. Next Game: Tuesday, February 7th vs Merritt at Merrill at 7:15pm. SPASH is 14-6 on the season and is 9-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
onfocus.news
Eiler and Goettl Combine for 52 in Cadott’s Win over Stanley-Boyd
Elly Eiler scored 28 points and Lauryn Goettl added 24 as Cadott defeated Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt Conference girls basketball, 67-54. Cadott scoring: Eiler 28, Goettl 24, Ryan 3, Burish 3, Kowalczuk 3, Hager 6.
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus
Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Landyn Freeman, Kailar Tritz Take Titles
Wisconsin Rapids Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Gavin Jacob (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points. Round 1 – Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 7-3 won by decision over Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 (Dec 4-2) Round 2 –...
onfocus.news
Borchardt and Davis Combine for 43 Points, Edgar Girls Knock Off Phillips
The Edgar girls basketball team took down Phillips in Marawood Conference Basketball, 66-60. Reagan Borchardt led Edgar with 26 points, and Leah Davis added 17 points. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 26, Wirkus 9, Baumann 1, Schnelle 6, Davis 17, Skrypczyk 4, Yonker 3. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 22, Knaack 2, M. Eckert...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Wrestling Tournament; Dylan Suchocki Leads with Title at 112
Central Wisconsin Conference Tournament Results for Stevens Point Pacelli. John Koehl (22-11) placed 4th and scored 13.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – John Koehl (Stevens Point Pacelli) 22-11 won by tech fall over Kevin Rieck...
onfocus.news
Merrill Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Ryder Depies Leads the Way with Title
Dustin Schmirler (6-4) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Round 1 – Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 6-4 won by fall over Ben Lo (Wausau East) 1-8 (Fall 5:12) Round 2 – Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Thai Yang (Wausau West) 7-2...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles
Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Wrestling Results, Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet; Kale Roth Earns Title
Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Stevens Point. Jake Roberts (6-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points. Round 1 – Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 7-3 won by decision over Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 (Dec 4-2) Round 2 – Jake Roberts (Stevens Point) 6-4 received a bye ()...
onfocus.news
Medford Wrestlers Take GNC Title; Thaddeus Sigmund, Jude Stark, Owen Higgins, Parker Lissner, Gage Losiewicz, Cory Lindahl Capture Titles
Medford Wrestling Results: Great Northern Conference Meet. Broden Schilling (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 27.0 team points. Round 1 – Broden Schilling (Medford Area) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Broden Schilling (Medford Area) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Presley Gutbrod...
onfocus.news
Amherst Wrestling Results, CWC Conference Meet; Tyler Dahms Leads with Title at 171
Cons. Semi – Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 won by fall over Jacob Moesch (Bonduel) 6-8 (Fall 0:26) 5th Place Match – Kevin Rieck (Wittenberg-Birnamwood) 23-15 won by decision over Jason Ligman (Amherst) 13-16 (Dec 12-5) 112. Brad Cieslewicz (10-10) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round...
