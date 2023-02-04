ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, WI

Kaukauna Boys Edge Marshfield

The Marshfield Boys fell to Kaukauna in nonconference boys basketball, 73-68. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 17, Hinson 17, Kurth 5, Meverden 2, Pohl 15, Hanson 12.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Stratford Girls Handle Northland Pines

The Stratford girls handled Northland Pinesin nonconference girls basketball, 53-23. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Kramer 2, Berg 2, Krause 13, Linzmeier 12, Christopherson 7, Hollatz 6, Steubek 5.
STRATFORD, WI
Stanley-Boyd Wrestling Results, Cloverbelt Conference Meet

Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Stanley-Boyd. Justin McManus (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 21-17 won by fall over Brayden Kunze (Regis/Altoona) 22-21 (Fall 0:29) 1st Place Match – Theo...
STANLEY, WI
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mosinee Girls Run Past Rhinelander

The Mosinee girls defeated Rhinelander in GNC Girls Basketball, 67-56. Mosinee scoring: Selle 13, Baars 3, Kramer 1, Wayerski 3, Fitzgerald 16, Jirschele 23, Munoz 8. Rhinelander scoring: Van Zie 11, Teeder 12, Lamers 23, Riapel 10.
MOSINEE, WI
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
MADISON, WI
Athens Boys Slip Past Assumption

The Athens Boys defeated Assumption in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 60-55. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 3, Wolf 2, Schaer 16, Komarek 9, Janke 14. Assumption stats have been requested, not provided thus far this season.
ATHENS, WI
Yeske Scores 30, Auburndale Boys Run Past Prentice

Auburndale Ran away from Prentice in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 84-57. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Weinfurter 12, Brown 2, Scholl 2, Yeske 30, Willfahrt 20, Raab 2, Anderson 2, Weber 1. Prentice scoring: Blomber 24, Staroba 2, Lord 8, Hartmann 8, Esterholm 4, Makovsky 11. Thanks to Auburndale Coach...
AUBURNDALE, WI
Stevens Point Girls Throttle D.C. Everest

SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 3, Beadles 3, Nest 2, Weiler 2, Moe 1. Next Game: Tuesday, February 7th vs Merritt at Merrill at 7:15pm. SPASH is 14-6 on the season and is 9-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Eiler and Goettl Combine for 52 in Cadott’s Win over Stanley-Boyd

Elly Eiler scored 28 points and Lauryn Goettl added 24 as Cadott defeated Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt Conference girls basketball, 67-54. Cadott scoring: Eiler 28, Goettl 24, Ryan 3, Burish 3, Kowalczuk 3, Hager 6.
CADOTT, WI
Cloverbelt Conference Tournament Results for Spencer/Columbus

Cons. Semi – Drew Ryder (Bloomer/Colfax) 33-15 won by fall over Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 (Fall 1:16) 5th Place Match – Fletcher Post (Spencer/Columbus) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye) 113. Gavin Andrew (4-3) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Deaglan O`Connell (Regis/Altoona) 38-8 won...
SPENCER, WI
Borchardt and Davis Combine for 43 Points, Edgar Girls Knock Off Phillips

The Edgar girls basketball team took down Phillips in Marawood Conference Basketball, 66-60. Reagan Borchardt led Edgar with 26 points, and Leah Davis added 17 points. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 26, Wirkus 9, Baumann 1, Schnelle 6, Davis 17, Skrypczyk 4, Yonker 3. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 22, Knaack 2, M. Eckert...
EDGAR, WI
Marshfield Wrestlers Take Title at WVC Meet; Willuweit, Dennee, Blaskowski, Franklin, Ledden, Sternweis Earn Titles

Marshfield Wrestling Results: Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet. Wisconsin Valley Conference Results for Marshfield. Jon Sternweis (10-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 10-0 won by decision over Gavin Jacob (Wisconsin...
MARSHFIELD, WI

