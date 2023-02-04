ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

an17.com

Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday

SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOLA.com

Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say

A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found two victims -- a male and a female -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose the victims’ identities or ages.

